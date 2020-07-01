BARBOURVILLE — Basketball coaches across the Tri-County have had to adapt to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their respective programs.
Knox Central Basketball Coach Jamie Sowders’ Lady Panthers are among those teams.
Knox Central posted an 11-17 record last season and reached the finals of the 51st District Tournament before seeing its season come to an end after falling to North Laurel, 76-37, during first-round action of the 13th Region Tournament.
The Lady Panthers are expected to be in the mix for both the 51st District and 13th Region titles this season by returning a strong nucleus of talent.
Sowders’ squad saw a great opportunity to gel as a team get nixed after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled summer basketball games.
“I missed playing summer ball,” Sowders said. “I love watching the girls compete and getting better. All the new guidelines are gonna be challenging to follow and it’s going to take some getting used to. Hopefully, this has made my girls more hungry.”
Sowders said it was important to be able to see his players begin workouts recently.
“I think it was very important,” he said. “We have been in a dead period for months and I believe these kids need to get going. Especially all the fall sports.
“I'm very excited to get going,” he added. “I know they were very eager to get going.”
The pandemic also played a role in many high school basketball programs having to cancel their summer youth basketball camps but Sowders says he does other types of fundraising events for his basketball program.
“A lot of programs and coaches depend on this money from summer camps to fund their programs,” he said. “I have never hosted a summer camp, so I can't say. I'm sure it will hurt a lot of programs. It does not hurt our program financially. We do other types of fundraisers.”
Editor’s note: Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of boys and girls programs in the Tri-County.
