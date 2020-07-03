BARBOURVILLE — Basketball coaches across the Tri-County have had to adapt to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their respective programs.
Barbourville Boys Basketball Coach Cody Messer’s Tigers are among those teams.
Barbourville is coming off a 13-16 season that saw its season come to an end in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament to 49th District champion Clay County.
Messer’s Tigers are looking to be a much-improved team entering the 2020-21 season but a later start to any type of workouts, combined with no summer basketball games being played, could play a role if Barbourville will make another run at the 51st District crown.
“This is a time unlike any we’ve seen. I’ve normally got my kids in the weight room and conditioning and doing individual drills, four days a week by the middle of April,” Messer said. “I’m a firm believer that success is a direct correlation to the work you put in, so one of my main inputs as a coach is my offseason workouts.
“What I believe will hurt us drastically, and many other small schools during this time, is the loss of experience,” he added. “At a small school, each year, you’re looking for a junior varsity player to step up and take over for a varsity player you’ve lost. You just don’t have the depth that a bigger school provides. Summer ball and summer workouts help so much to develop players' attributes and get them prepared to move to that next step. With this pandemic, we’re starting three months behind schedule.”
Messer added by eliminating the dead period, He feels the KHSAA has shown compassion and acknowledgment towards the importance of athletes’ time with their team as well as their coaches.
“Looking at the timeline, these kids have been away from their sport and team for several months now,” he said. “I believe that under normal circumstances, the dead period is a good thing. If you’ve been with athletics for any length of time, you have witnessed a player or coach that has burned themselves out by pushing too hard and not taking a few weeks off to recharge and revive.”
Another effect the pandemic has had on high school basketball programs is forcing coaches to cancel their annual summer basketball camps, which also serves as a fundraiser for most programs.
“Basketball camps were a fun way for our athletes to interact with and help maintain excitement in the youth around our area,” Messer said. “Although the camps did help us financially, what we as a group will miss the most is connecting with the kids in the community through basketball.”
Despite seeing his camp canceled, Messer admitted he is excited to have the chance to interact with his players.
“I believe that people put limits on the true effectiveness that sports and coaches have in the development of our youth,” he said. “Sports teach so many things to prepare kids for their everyday life. Things such as leadership, adversity, teamwork, commitment, and accountability are taught every day and in my opinion, there’s no substitute for the experiences and life lessons that sports bring.
“As a coach, your players become kids of your own,” he added. “When you’re away from them you miss them. You wonder about them, and you are constantly thinking of ways to make them better, both as an athlete and as a person. Coaching doesn’t stop when the buzzer sounds, and I can’t express how excited I am to get back to my team.”
Editor’s note: Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of boys and girls programs in the Tri-County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.