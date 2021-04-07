Hot-hitting Colonels pick up 15-9 win over Caldwell County  

A five-run opening inning set up the Whitley County Colonels for a nice 15-9 win over Caldwell County on Tuesday in the Mustang Invitational in McCracken County.
Caldwell County did just enough on Tuesday to hang around and make a game of it, but the Colonels were in control of the game from the opening pitch. They took a 6-3 lead after three innings and were up 9-4 after four. Four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning was enough to seal the deal, putting them ahead 13-4 and helping them cruise to the win.
Several players got in on the action for the Colonels. Luke Stanfill had three hits on the night, followed by Sam Harp with two. Bryce Anderson, Caden Petrey, Matthew Right, and Brayden Mahan all had one hit, apiece.
Harp drove in three runs in the game, while Petrey, Stanfill, and Wright each drove in two runs. Anderson and Andrew Stack each drove in one more.
Grant Zerh started on the mound for the Colonels and got the win. Zehr pitched four and one-third innings, giving up nine hits and striking out five batters. Tyler Rose came in for one inning, and RJ Osborne pitched one and two-thirds innings.
With the win, the Colonels are now 5-1 on the season. They will take on McCracken County on Thursday.
