Hoskins pleased with Panthers' effort during summer conditioning

BARBOURVILLE — The Knox Central Panthers continue to prepare for the upcoming high school football season by continuing to get stronger while working on conditioning, according to coach Fred Hoskins.
Knox Central along with all high school football teams in the state has been restricted to have any contact practices due to guidelines that have been put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Per the KHSSA guidance we haven’t really practiced yet,” Hoskins said. “The guidance prevents you from doing any game-type situations or even getting in a football formation to work plays. We have spent this time working on strength and conditioning. With some very short skill development sessions. I think we have adjusted well. We have told them to treat July like a typical June.”
Hoskins said he’s impressed with his player’s efforts even with the unknown of when the season will start.
“They are working hard,” he said. “They know we have a chance to be a good football team and have a lot to prove this season. We have a bunch of guys that are dedicated to each other and want to be a team.
“We just continue to share the message that we have to be ready for when the time comes,” Hoskins added. “We can’t lose a day or waste an opportunity. With the situation being so fluid, it may change multiple times before August 3. We honestly expected this delay back in May. I still hope we can get started by Labor Day.”
