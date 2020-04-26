Honoring their seniors

Corbin Redhound baseball fans came out to support the Corbin Redhound baseball team's seniors at The Arena parking lot on Friday by participating in the team's drive-by parade.
Floyd Haskell Duncan, 78, of Middlesboro passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born December 18, 1941, he was the son of the late George and Lena Duncan. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also retired from CSX Railroad. In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded i…
Gladys Maxine Asbridge died on 16 April 2020, at Corbin Nursing Home, Corbin, KY. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband C.S. Rapier; her mother and father, Stella and William Harp; her sisters, Rushie Lawson, Mae Childress, and Grace Cadle; and her brother, Bill Harp and Clarence Harp.…
