Honoring their seniors

Corbin Redhound baseball fans came out to support the Corbin Redhound baseball team's seniors at The Arena parking lot on Friday by participating in the team's drive-by parade. | Photo by Les Dixon

Corbin Redhound baseball fans came out to support the Corbin Redhound baseball team's seniors at The Arena parking lot on Friday by participating in the team's drive-by parade.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you