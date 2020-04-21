Corbin Little League turned on the lights at Rotary Park at 8:45 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of their Little League Softball and Little League Baseball players. | Photo by Les Dixon
Honoring the Little Leaguers
Corbin Little League turned on the lights at Rotary Park at 8:45 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of their Little League Softball and Little League Baseball players.
Floyd Haskell Duncan, 78, of Middlesboro passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born December 18, 1941, he was the son of the late George and Lena Duncan. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also retired from CSX Railroad. In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded i…
Gladys Maxine Asbridge died on 16 April 2020, at Corbin Nursing Home, Corbin, KY. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband C.S. Rapier; her mother and father, Stella and William Harp; her sisters, Rushie Lawson, Mae Childress, and Grace Cadle; and her brother, Bill Harp and Clarence Harp.…
