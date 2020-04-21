Honoring the Little Leaguers

Corbin Little League turned on the lights at Rotary Park at 8:45 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of their Little League Softball and Little League Baseball players. | Photo by Les Dixon

Corbin Little League turned on the lights at Rotary Park at 8:45 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of their Little League Softball and Little League Baseball players. 

