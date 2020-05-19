In recognition of its spring student-athletes and Class of 2020 student-athletes, North Laurel High School turned on the lights this past Friday night at the tennis courts, baseball, softball, and football fields for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the 2020 seniors.
featured
Honoring North Laurel's Class of 2020
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Penny Elaine (Bailey) Lopez, age 58, of Pineville KY, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at UT Medical Center, in Knoxville, TN. She lost her 3-year long battle with Ovarian cancer. Although she was diagnosed with cancer unexpectedly in May of 2017, she never let her cancer diagnosis defi…
Most Popular
Articles
- Laurel County renews contracts for head coaches after being notified Monday of non-renewal
- Six overdoses, including two fatalities, reported in Whitley County in last two days
- 'Corbin Comet' Rodger Bird dies Saturday at 76
- 6 overdoses, including 2 fatalities, reported in Whitley County in last 2 days
- US Attorney General suggests death penalty for Woodbine man
- City council discusses Firestone, water park, fall school schedule
- Man charged with attempted murder of police officer after traffic stop in Whitley County
- All Kentucky voters will be able to vote by mail-in ballot in June primary
- MILLS' MUSINGS: Let's talk mental health, fellas
- Weeklong revival turns into monthlong virtual and drive-in outreach
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.