At 5 years old, Gene King would sit in front of the TV with his grandfather on Saturday mornings, mesmerized by the wrestlers he saw performing before him.
As he got older, King got to see many of those same wrestlers perform live right in front of his eyes.
But King never imagined he’d have kids looking up at him with that same amazement.
For a decade now, King has been a part of the local wrestling scene where he’s went from announcer to wrestling manager — something he’d only ever dreamt about.
King, or “Hollywood” Gene King as he’s known in the ring, may make a grand entrance in his over-the-top blazers and shout whatever he needs to to get the crowd all riled up, but behind that performance is a kind, loving father to his son, Dylan, and a dedicated wrestling fan.
“It’s just something I do for fun,” King said. “I go in and I get the crowd riled up, get them hating so they’ll cheer on the good guy. My job is to rile the crowd up. Is that how I am in real life? No, I’m just an easy going person and try to help others sometimes.”
King has been with TSW Wrestling since its inception but he joined the wrestling business 10 years ago while working alongside someone who was a part of it.
“I worked at a place where his son was in wrestling and he was working security as well and they got me hooked up with a place in Somerset and went from there,” he said.
Ever since he watched those wrestlers perform on his TV screen as a kid, King knew he wanted to be a part of wrestling somehow but said his dream fizzled out after he thought he never had a chance.
“When the opportunity came, it was like a dream come true,” he said. “Before I got into wrestling, I would pretend I was announcing people into the ring and people would say ‘you’ve got an announcer’s voice, why don’t you get into the wrestling business?’ So when I had the opportunity and with me loving it and having this opportunity to get into it, I jumped on it.”
Through wrestling, King has had the opportunity to meet several of those wrestlers he looked up to as a kid.
“I feel honored to have been able to do that,” he said. “Not everybody can say that they’ve got to live their dream and work with people that they once looked up to. To me, that’s an honor.”
And what keeps King coming back to the ring are the relationships he’s built along the way.
“It’s the camaraderie, the brotherhood we all have for one another, the brotherhood and sisterhood — you can’t beat that,” he said. “For the most part, I’ve loved it and I’ve loved all the people that I’ve worked with. It’s been an honor and a privilege to be able to live out my dream.”
King began as an announcer and then moved to wrestling manager, where he has an opportunity to be someone completely opposite of himself as he steps into the ring and into the character of “Hollywood” Gene King.
“To me, there’s no better feeling than getting that crowd involved and getting them riled up and making those people hate me because that’s what I’m good at,” he said. “The way I see it, if I’m making them hate me, then I’m doing my job and it gets the babyface over. I was always fascinated with it when I was a child but when you come out from behind that curtain and you’ve got the crowd hating you and booing you, there’s no better feeling to me.”
King said his 18-year-old son, Dylan, who is on the autism spectrum, gets just as into it as the rest of the crowd.
“He enjoys it when we go,” King said. “He knows I do it primarily for me but we also do things that he enjoys, as well. He’s hesitant at first but when he gets there, he gets a big smile on his face and he boos me.”
King has been raising Dylan alone after tragedy struck the King family in November 2016 when King lost his wife of 16 years, Sherry, in a car accident.
And while King admits it hasn’t always been easy raising his son alone, he remains positive.
“I’m not going to lie to you and tell you it hasn’t had its challenges because it has had its challenges since my wife passed away,” he said. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world — he’s a great kid.”
King tries to keep Dylan on a regular schedule even through the COVID-19 pandemic when nothing is quite the same as it once was.
“Especially since the whole COVID-19 pandemic has went down, it’s had its struggles but I try to make it as normal for him as I possibly can,” he said. “I have him on a routine. We’re up at a certain time every day and I get him cleaned up and I fix breakfast for him, so I try to keep him on a certain routine and I work with him on certain things during the day.”
The two will exercise together to relieve stress but one of King’s best ways to relieve stress is in the ring and unfortunately, that’s something that is on hold right now, as well.
The last wrestling event King was able to perform in was late last year and King is ready more than ever to get back in the ring.
Though King admitted that he won’t be able to continue being a wrestling manager for many more years, he said people can expect to continue seeing him at events, as wrestling has become a part of who he is and he doesn’t see that changing.
King has a message for those who have seen their worlds turned upside down whether it be due to a tragedy in their lives or the unknown surrounding the pandemic going on in our world.
“You don’t have to give up hope, you have to remember that God is steering the ship and once you put your faith in God and remember that he is steering the ship, then you’ve got nothing to worry about,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.