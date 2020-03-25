Hoffman wins state archery championship

The 2020 S3DA indoor state championship was recently held in Owensboro where Aimtaker Sadie Hoffman shot her way to a State Championship while earning her first Shooter Of The Year belt buckle. Hoffman is a fourth-grader at Barbourville Independent and shoots in an elementary traditional division where she has been a member for only two years. | Photo Submitted

