HISTORY MADE: Lady Redhounds win program's first region title with 3-0 victory over North Laurel

HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — The Corbin Lady Redhounds are 13th Region Fast Pitch Softball Champions for the first time in program history after defeating the North Laurel Lady Jaguars in a 3-0 shutout on Tuesday night.
“Our girls made history tonight (Tuesday),” said Corbin Coach Crystal Stidham. “Our girls came in ready to hit the ball, ready to stay focused, just ready to play ball.”
Stidham said it was the Lady Redhounds’ defense that really helped to seal the win on Tuesday night.
“Our defense came to win tonight,” Stidham said. “They took things away from North that normally they get — shots, line drives, you name it. My girls were ready and they weren’t going down without a fight tonight. If you’re going to play North Laurel, you better bring your best and you better play your best because they’re always going to be in the hunt for the championship.”
Corbin’s Kallie Housley, who earned the title of 13th Region Fast Pitch Softball Tournament MVP, helped to earn the win for the Lady Redhounds from the circle, pitching a complete game and allowing only three hits on the night with no runs.
“Kallie Housley is just an all-time gamer,” Stidham said. “She was tournament MVP and she came to play tonight. She came out there, ready to pitch the next pitch to every batter she faced, she never backed down.
“She stepped up. They have phenomenal hitters — North is going to hit the ball and if they got hits or thought they got hits, my defense was taking everything away from them. I cannot tell you how proud I am of my girls.”
The Lady Redhounds got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning when a hit by Kennedie Guiher helped to push a run into home plate, giving Corbin a 1-0 lead.
A double by Housley in the fourth inning and a bunt by Kaila Stidham helped to push another two runs in, giving the Lady Redhounds a 3-0 lead over the Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Redhounds were able to string together seven hits on the night, with Housley and Raegan Walker leading the team with two hits apiece. Bailey Stewart, Morgan Hicks and Guiher each had one hit while Housley, Stidham and Guiher each had one RBI on the night.
The Lady Jaguars only had three hits during the matchup with Bella Sizemore leading the team with two hits while Saige McClure had one hit on the night.
North Laurel’s Hallie Proffitt pitched for three innings, allowing four hits, three runs and had five strikeouts. Bailee Root pitched for three innings, as well, on Tuesday night where she allowed three hits and no runs.
With the loss, North Laurel’s season has come to an end, finishing the season with a 23-12 record and a 49th District Championship.
The Lady Redhounds will go on to compete in the KHSAA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament which will take place in Lexington at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky. Corbin will play Holy Cross (Louisville) Friday at 11 a.m.
Stidham said her team is getting right back to work to prepare for Friday’s matchup.
“We’ve just got to get our girls’ mindset ready for their style of play and try to get ourselves ready because they haven’t really seen us either,” Stidham said. “I feel like we’re kind of a ‘Cinderella’ and a lot of times people aren’t going to expect what they see when they get us and I feel like that’s kind of an advantage that we may have.”
