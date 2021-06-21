LEXINGTON — Whitley County’s history-making season came to an end Friday after dropping a 4-2 decision to 2nd Region champion Lyon County during quarterfinal action of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament.
“It was one of those baseball games where nothing seemed to go our way,” Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope said. “I’m very proud of how we have grown in handling adversity. Even though some calls didn't go our way, we were able to play through that. Hat’s off to Lyon County for making plays and keeping our bats quiet. I love how our team competes. We never laid down. We had some opportunities.
“I never felt like our guys got big-eyed being in that moment,” he added. “They believed they were supposed to be there. They hurt when we lost in the Elite 8. That told me a lot about our program and how far we had come.”
Lyons’ pitcher Austin Long limited Whitley County to only four hits while striking out eight batters to lead his team to Friday’s Final Four.
“Their pitcher had a lot to do with our at-bats,” Shope said. “We did a great job working ahead in the count and then getting us to chase pitches out of the zone. We just didn't hunt early fastballs. Our pitchers and defense kept us within striking distance. We had some opportunities offensively all the way to the last out. So proud of them for that.”
The Colonels finished the season with a 31-10 record. The 31 wins are the most in program history and they also captured their first-ever 13th Region championship.
“It was a very special year for our program,” Shope said. Our coaches have worked so hard the past four years. Our 2020 seniors believed that could have been the last year. We really wanted to do it for them. This was an unselfish group of young men who had great team chemistry. It was awesome for our Whitley County community. Our guys showed everyone that it can be done. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. It also takes dreaming big and believing that dream.”
Whitley County pitcher Caden Petrey ran into trouble in the first inning after seeing Lyon County’s first two batters reach base.
He retired the next two batters before walking the Lyons’ Travis Yancy to load the bases. Lyon County’s Christian O’Daniel followed with a two-run single to give his team an early 2-0 lead.
The Lyons’ lead didn’t last long, though.
The Colonels answered with two runs of their own in the top of the second inning with Bryce Anderson leading things off with a single.
Mason Croley moved Anderson over to second base with a sacrifice bunt while Trevor Downs followed with another single. Matthew Wright drew a walk to load the bases while Logan Bennett connected with a two-run double-your tie the game at two apiece.
Lyon County managed to get back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning after a lead-off single by Gunnar Bingham and a double by Jackson Shoulders set up a sacrifice fly by Yancy that scored Bingham to give the Lyons a 3-2 edge. Corey Cissell’s single to right field increased his team’s lead to 4-2.
Lyon County had a chance to put the game away in the bottom of the fifth after loading the bases on relief pitcher Grant Zehr. Zehr didn’t fold under pressure, forcing Cissell to hit into an inning-ending double play, allowing the Colonels’ deficit to stand at two runs.
Whitley County attempted to rally in the top of the seventh after putting runners on first and third with two outs but couldn’t push any runs across home plate.
“The future is bright, but it won't just happen again,” Shope said. “We will have to go back to work. One thing I've learned in playing and coaching is that every year is different. We will have to work hard. That includes the weight room. It's my job to challenge them. We cannot be satisfied.”
