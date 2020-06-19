Higgins inks with University of the Cumberlands

North Laurel's Madison Higgins signed a letter of intent on Sunday to play softball at the college level for the University of the Cumberlands. Pictured (left to right) are Wes Higgins (father), Madison Higgins, University of Cumberlands Fastpitch Coach Bailey Dillender, and Tarah Higgins (Mother). | Photo by Les Dixon

