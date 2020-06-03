CORBIN — After turning in the softball program's best season in school history just last year, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix was expecting even more success this spring.
The Lady Wildcats were coming off a 25-12 record and a 51st District Tournament championship run while returning a strong nucleus of talent once again.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynn Camp wasn’t able to build on last season’s historic run.
“When you have players that have worked their butts off conditioning for the last six months and then you have to tell them it’s not gonna happen, it was very hard,” Hendrix said. “The season not being played was a very tough situation for everyone. Several players had worked harder than I have ever seen them work. There would have been big things out of Kaley Hendrickson, Katie Miller, Halle Mills, Livy Dozier, and Gabby Carollo.
“Madyson Roberts was set to have her best season yet pitching. She already holds almost all of our pitching records and was gonna add onto them in a big way,” she added. “Catcher Julia Shepherd had worked all winter on her throwdowns and footwork behind the plate. It was gonna be a great season for her. Katie Miller was moved to shortstop with the graduation of Makenzie Grant and had spent the last year getting quicker, stronger, and was crushing the ball at the plate. Halle Mills made the transition to center due to Erin Holland graduating and was looking great out there with her strong arm and speed. She’s the fastest player on the team and also had a powerful bat. She had worked very hard to become a better pitcher in the offseason and would’ve helped up us in the pitching circle.”
Even when the season was pushed back to a later start at first, Hendrix admitted she didn’t believe the season would be canceled.
“I was hoping it would clear up in time for us to at least get a shortened season,” she admitted. “But as every day went by, it soon became clear that it wasn’t going away anytime soon. We tried to take it one day at a time, just hoping we would eventually get the green light to be able to play.
“I feel like we were headed into a great season for us,” Hendrix added. “We returned seven starters on what was a young team last year. We started five freshmen last year. I feel confident that we would’ve had a great shot at another district title and we were hoping to get over that region tournament hump and advance.”
Hendrix wanted to deliver a message to her players and to all of the other softball players that didn’t get to play this season, “Keep your heads up because things will get better.”
“It breaks my heart to see any athlete go through this. I was an athlete myself, and I couldn’t imagine having a sport I loved with all my heart taken from me,” she added. “For me, there’s nothing better than watching these young ladies grow and develop life long lessons and relationships that they will never forget. That’s why we coaches do what we do. Any coach will tell you how rewarding it is to see the process through a player's career.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.