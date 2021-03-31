LONDON — North Laurel’s Will Hellard collected two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Jaguars to an easy 13-2 win over Middlesboro.
North Laurel pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of three Yellow Jackets errors during the 11-run win.
“We the ball well all through the lineup which was encouraging,” North Laurel coach Darrin McWhorter said. “What’s even more encouraging than that was the zero walks by our pitchers Jon McCowan and Corey Broughton, and we had zero errors Defensively.”
Jon McCowan picked up the win on the mound, tossing three innings while striking out six batters and surrendering two earned runs. Sophomore Corey Broughton turned in three scoreless innings of relief and struck out three batters.
Austin Smith led North Laurel at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in a run while Gavin Hurst finished with a 2-for-3 effort.
Middlesboro jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one and a half innings of play before seeing North Laurel scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning while adding another run in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. The Jaguars put the game away for good with a run in the fourth inning before sealing the deal with seven runs in the sixth inning.
Blake VanHook, Noah Rush, and Connor McKeehan each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Caden Harris has a hit and two RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.