The North Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars dropped their first game of the postseason, losing to Hazard-Perry on Tuesday, 10-0. North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Corbin/Jackson County. | Photos by Les Nicholson
Hazard-Perry blanks North Laurel in 11-12-year old District 4 Tournament
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Harold D. Perry, age 80, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Sunday July 4, 2021 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. He was born in Twila, KY a son of the late Raymond Perry and Bonnie Hatmaker Perry. Harold was a retired switchman for CSX Railroad in Corbina and was a member of …
Diana Lynn Sizemore, age 59, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday July 4, 2021 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Diana was a member of Gray Baptist Church. She is survived by her parents, Harold Dean Sizemore and Virginia Belle Sizemore of Gray; Aunts, Emily Burke of Lily, Joan …
Brenda Darlene (Burnett, Witt, Bollmer) Curtin, 52, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away June 21, 2021. She was born November 13, 1968, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Gladys (Jones) Napier and the late Wilburn Burnett. Brenda was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Witt and sisters Alta Ru…
Most Popular
Articles
- Former business owner arrested on multiple theft, fraud charges
- City of Corbin budget allots pay increase for some city employees, 95-gallon garbage cans for city residents and creation of 'Finger Lickin Musical'
- Fourth of July celebrations set throughout area
- Hinkle's Ink Spot Print Shop coming to downtown Corbin as Hinkle Printing prepares to close
- Vietnam veteran shares story of Christian man going to war
- Georgia man convicted of armed methamphetamine trafficking which supplied drugs in Tri-County
- ALL-STAR WRAP-UP: Corbin, North advance to 8U District 4 title game; North, South pick up wins in District 4 9-10-year old Fastpitch Tournament
- Man facing federal charges after being pardoned will remain in jail until trial
- Missing person rescued from creek in southern Laurel County
- Laurel County man charged with leaving scene of accident after investigation into stolen car
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.