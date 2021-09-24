HARP'S CORNER: AEW taking it back to the 90s

The year is 1994 and the wrestling world as we know it is about to change.
Hulk Hogan has just recently signed a lucrative contract with Vince McMahon's competition WCW. Not only that but over the next two years other superstars follow suit.
This would be the start of one of the greatest wars on TV that we would ever see.
The Monday Night Wars were truly one of the greatest things in the 1990s. As a kid, if I didn’t watch I would be filled in on Tuesday morning about what happened. I was the kid that would switch in between shows because most of the time one was on commercial and the other was not.
In 1996, the world of wrestling saw something we never expected either — HOGAN TURNED HEEL!
I like many tuned in the night after "Bash at the Beach" to see the truth that we didn’t want to believe. As you watched WCW Monday Nitro you saw Hogan in all black and beating up the good guys. No one could believe what had happened and almost 6.5 million people tuned in on to bare witness to what was happening.
The tide had changed and WCW was now number one and would not get thrown off its pedestal for 83 weeks.
WWE in the year 1996 started to fall as they were trying to push mediocre talent and characters that belonged in a morning cartoon show. You could tell the financial whole and once brilliant mind of Vince was starting to take its toll. He had wrestlers that should have been cartoon characters.
After struggling for two years the tide began to change. As WWE got edgier, the popularity boomed. Soon it was WWE up by two million and would be that way until 2001.
In 2001, it all ended as AOL and Time Warner would merge and they didn’t see the point in having wrestling programming on their networks. After many attempts to buy the company, Eric Bischoff would drop out of the race due to no TV time.
Due to Bischoff dropping out, Vince ended up buying WCW for only $4.2 million. It seemed to be the end as Vince proved that he was the better owner and pushed young talent as WCW relied on veterans which ended up being their demise. For many years, a few companies tried to battle Vince, but none of them were as much of a threat as WCW was.
Then in 2018, the wind began to change as three friends set out to change the world of professional wrestling. Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks put on an independent show in Chicago that sold out within minutes. They knew then they were on to something but needed financial help, and they turned to the Khan family.
Tony Khan was all in with their idea and made the dream a reality, and on Jan. 1st, 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was born. They also announced a few weeks later that they would be on TNT which was the home of WCW Monday Nitro, and it has thrived very well.
Now fast forward 20 years later from the closing of WCW, a new threat in AEW has signed CM Punk, Brian Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho. Now only time will tell if they can do a better job than what WCW did.
As of now, ratings continue to get higher for AEW’s weekly programming. Only time will tell if it can finally do what WCW could not do and that is beat Vince McMahon.
The war is far from over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.