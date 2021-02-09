Harlan hands Lady Jackets 65-49 loss

The Harlan Lady Dragons started on fire Friday against visiting Williamsburg.
Scoring the game’s first 10 points, Harlan outscored the Lady Jackets in every quarter to claim a 65-49 victory.
The Lady Dragons, who have struggled at the free-throw line this season, connected on their first 12 attempts and finished the game 17-of-27 on the night.
Freshman guard Aymanni Wynn led the Lady Dragons with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She finished the game by hitting eight of 10 free throws.
Angel Wynn, a senior guard, scored 14 points. Faith Hoskins and Kylie Noe each had nine points while Emma Owens added eight.
The Lady Jackets were without their starting senior guard Mikkah Siler, who suffered an injury earlier this week and averages 29 points per game.
Williamsburg was led in scoring by junior forward Kaylee Graham and senior guard Madison Prewitt with 11 points each. Sabrina Wilson, a senior forward, scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Lylah Mattingly, a freshman guard, finished with nine points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Angel Wynn hit two 3-pointers as Harlan took a 10-0 advantage at the 4:28 mark.
Abbi Fields, Aymanni Wynn, and Emma Owens each hit two free throws as Harlan led 20-9 after one quarter.
Williamsburg missed 13 of 15 shots from the field in the opening period.
Aymanni Wynn hit six of six free throws and Angel Wynn had a putback as the lead swelled to 28-11 with 4:45 remaining in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Angel Wynn and a running jumper by Kylie Noe made it 33-13 with three minutes left in the quarter.
A trey by Graham and baskets from Lewis and Prewitt pulled the Lady Jackets within 36-22 at the break.
Both teams were four of 17 from the field in the second quarter.
Aymanni Wynn nailed a 3-pointer and Angel Wynn completed a three-point play as Harlan extended its lead to 46-28 with 4:52 to play in the third period.
The Lady Dragons went into the final quarter, ahead 55-37.
Faith Hoskins had two baskets and a free throw as Harlan saw its biggest lead of the night – 62-42 – with less than five minutes remaining.
Williamsburg close the quarter by outscoring the Lady Dragons, 9-3.
Harlan shot 42 percent (22-of-52) from the field while the Lady Jackets were 14-of-57 for 25 percent.
The Lady Dragons outrebounded Williamsburg 43-31.
“I was glad to be able to have a game that wasn’t so tight, to work on a few things against a solid team,” added Hamm.
