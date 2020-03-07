Boys' 13th Region Tournament Semifinals
1 p.m. Saturday at The Corbin Arena
Harlan County (23-10)
Head Coach: Michael Jones
Key Players: #3 Taylor Spurlock (Sr., G, 17.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 51% FG, all-district), #14 Tyler Cole (Jr., G, 13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 51% FG, 78% FT), #2 Trent Noah (8th, G, 11.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, district Newcomer of the Year), #21 Jacob Wilson (Sr., G, 7.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg), #20 Jackson Huff (Soph., G, 7.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 65.5-57.9
Team Field Goal %: 46.7%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 35.4%%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.8
Team Free Throw %: 73.6%
How They Got Here: Eliminated Corbin 74-58 in opening round, 52nd District champion (d. Bell County 42-36, d. Harlan 58-54).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 6-3 (3-0 vs. Harlan, 2-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Barbourville, 0-1 vs. Knox Central, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-1 vs. South Laurel.
Record vs. 13th Region: 13-4
Current Streak: Won 4
Last Ten Games: 7-3
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 7-8 (1 championship, 1 runner-up)
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: The teams have not met since a 58-53 Harlan County win on December 28, 2016 at Leslie County.
Clay County (23-9)
Head Coach: Glenn Gray
Key Players: #0 Jacob Curry (Sr., G, 18.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 3PT/g, 81% FT, all-district), #5 Connor Robinson (Jr., G, 17.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 53% FG, all-district), #15 Evan Langdon (Sr., F, 13.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 55% FG, all-district), #20 Connor Farmer (Jr., G, 12.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 84% FT), #4 Raven Abner (Jr., G, 8.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg), #23 Jakob Begley (Sr., G, 3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg), #32 Tate Farmer (Jr., C, 3.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
Points Per Game/Against: 72.3-63.9
Team Field Goal %: 48.6%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 34.8%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.0
Team Free Throw %: 76.5%
How They Got Here: Defeated Barbourville 80-68 in the opening round, 49th District champion (d. Red Bird 90-54, d. North Laurel 69-64).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 7-1 (3-0 vs. North Laurel, 1-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-1 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 16-2
Current Streak: Won 3
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 131-50 (29 championships, 11 runner-up)
