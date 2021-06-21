CORBIN — It’s been one heck of a spring for soon-to-be junior Corbin Redhound Dakota Patterson.
And, it looks to be an even better summer for the 4-star wide receiver.
Patterson has put in the work to become one of the state’s elite players and it’s paying off.
“Dakota is a very gifted athlete and God has sure blessed him athletically,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “Let me tell you what a lot of people don’t know about Dakota, he is even a better person with high integrity and has a great heart for people. He is a leader and a very hard worker and that will be expected of him this upcoming season.”
He recently received an invite to participate in "The Opening 7-on-7 Invitational", which is held in Los Angelas, California.
The Invitational is intended for 100 of the top prospects in the Class of 2022 as well as select elite underclassmen. Student Sports’ football staff has selected the first batch of invites based on film evaluation, 2020-2021 season performance and feedback from 247Sports Recruiting analysts.
Invited athletes will take part in a three-day experience where they’ll test, train and compete alongside high school football’s best while also learning from an elite coaching staff who’ve competed and covered the game at the highest level.
“To get invited to that camp is a dream come true,” Patterson said. “I never thought that I would get to go to California, especially for football, so for something like this to come up, it’s just crazy to me.
“I’ve been putting in work since my eighth-grade year and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” he added. “It takes a lot of time and effort just to get noticed by some of these places, so you’ve gotta stay on the steady grind. I was very surprised when I got the invite. I definitely didn’t think I would be seeing that any time soon, or especially right now.”
Patterson turned in a sophomore campaign that saw him lead Corbin with 31 receptions while garnering 286 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and has recently visited Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and Tennessee.
So far the summer has went good for me,” Patterson said. “I recently picked up Wisconsin and Pitt — those are some very impressive schools and to receive a offer from them is just a blessing to me and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.
“I also got to camp at Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State,” he added. “Ohio State’s mentality and work ethic is crazy and how they work — they are always pushing each other to be the best. Alabama was amazing — the drills and seven versus seven were so much fun. Tennessee is a great place. The coaches and players are always working and getting better in anyway possible. Auburn was great and I took home a lot of stuff from there drills. Hopefully, in the future, Ohio State will offer.”
Winning a high school state championship is another goal Patterson hopes can come true in the near future.
“My goal for this year, and every year, coming up in high school is to win a state championship,” he said. “You’ve gotta set your goals high to the best you can be and get the best out of your teammates, so every year we set out goal to win the state championship. “I’ve gotta keep getting better and faster, and stronger — the team has to do the same,” Patterson added. “I’ve got a great feeling about this year and can’t wait to see what unfolds.”
