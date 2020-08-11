Halcomb named head coach of Whitley County's boys and girls tennis programs

WILLIAMSBURG — A familiar face will be taking over as head coach of Whitley County High School’s boys and girls tennis teams this spring.
After stepping down from both jobs two years ago, David Halcomb has been hired to coach both teams once again.
“I have coached something at Whitley County during my whole career. I think last year was the first year I hadn't coached something in 25 years,” Halcomb said. “I enjoy teaching skill development and seeing my players and teams improve over the course of a year. Over the years, tennis has become a big part of my life with Reece (Halcomb) having played so long.
“The main thing that influenced this decision to return to coaching tennis though are the returning players,” he added. “It's interesting, when I first became head tennis coach back in 2015 I had about six little sixth grade girls and one little boy who wanted to play. They came to practice every day and would come to matches to see if our opponent would have enough players for them to get a match. Most times they wouldn't get to play and I would have to break the news to them that they wouldn't get to play that night. I could tell they were disappointed, but they kept coming back. Well, that group of kids are now seniors. I wanted to be able to finish with them what we started several years ago and I will try my best to help them have a great season.”
Halcomb will be taking over two programs that return talented players after the cancellation of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our girls' team will be one of the most experienced tennis teams I've had as we will have 10-12 juniors and seniors,” Halcomb said. “Like I mentioned, some of those girls have been playing for five or six years. Our girls' team has a great chance to be very, very good but we have to get back to work and I know they are eager to do that.
“Our boys' team is just the opposite of that as we will only have a couple players who have real match experience from previous years,” he added. “However, we did have several athletic guys who were planning to play last spring but didn't get the chance due to the cancellation of spring sports. I hope they will want to play this season as well and I will be contacting them soon. I will also be recruiting our hallways when school starts back. The two returning guys we have are solid players and I think they will put together a good season for us.”
Halcomb said the goals for both of his teams are the same as they’ve always been.
“Ultimately our goal is to win region championships, whether that be in the team format or individually for our players,” he said. “I want to see the kids having fun and enjoying getting out on the courts to play, but at the same time have a strong desire to be the best they can be and improve daily.
“I also want to take a moment to encourage students who have an interest in playing tennis to contact me as soon as possible,” Halcomb added. “They can call Whitley County High School or message our Whitley County High School Tennis page on Facebook. I want to continue to grow our program and we need to get more kids interested in playing at a younger age. “We also need to add seventh through 10th-grade players right now to our team. In the near future, we will have open court nights where we encourage anyone to come out and play, even if they haven't played they are welcome to stop by and learn what makes tennis such a great game to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.