WILLIAMSBURG — A familiar face is back at the helm of the Whitley County Lady Colonel volleyball program.
David Halcomb returns for his second stint as the Lady Colonel head coach, replacing former coach Neysa Countryman.
Halcomb, who was coach at Whitley County from 2007-2017, guided the Lady Colonels to eight district championships, and the volleyball program’s only two regional titles.
“We are very excited about the upcoming season,” Halcomb said. “It has been good to get back involved with volleyball at Whitley County High School. The transition has been very smooth and in most ways it doesn't even feel like I've been away for the past few years.
“Coach Countryman and her staff has done a great job with the development of our players in our program,” he added. “We not only return four seniors, but we were able to retain our coaching staff as well, which was of utmost importance to me. We had a very good week of camp at Liberty University, which I feel will pay dividends for us as we start the 2021 season.”
With a strong nucleus of seniors returning in Bailey Brown, Taylor Rice, Kelsie Frazier and Rebecca Meadors, Halcomb is excited for the season to begin.
“Bailey is a three-sport athlete with a lot of experience,” he said. “We will depend on her to do a lot of things for us. She has the ability to play multiple positions, but will primarily be one of our setters. We will also be asking her to hit for us this year and I think it will become a big strength for her and our team as we move forward. She knows the game well. Bailey can bring a calmness to the floor for us and make sure people are where they need to be in certain situations.
“Taylor is one of the most consistent players who has ever come through our volleyball program,” Halcomb added. “She works hard and does things the right way. She is one of our best hitters, passers and servers — just a solid volleyball player all the way around. We expect Taylor to have an exceptional season for us. Kelsie has done really well in our preseason workouts. She is a lead candidate to fill our libero position as she continues to work hard and hone her passing skills. She is very encouraging to her teammates and is probably our most vocal player at this point. She has really taken advantage of the opportunity that has been presented to her and making the most of it. Becca is in the latter stages of recovering from knee surgery that she had back in the spring. We have missed her in our early workouts, but hope to have her back with us soon. She will bring a lot of experience and will help solidify our front line. She is a good blocker and middle hitter. Getting Becca back will be a huge benefit to our team as we progress through the season.
Chemistry and unity are two strengths Halcomb believes could lead his team to success this season.
“This is an outstanding group of young ladies and they want to represent our school well,” he said. “They are proud to be a Colonel and will play with a lot of heart. Our serving will be very good and our team defense will be a strong suit as well.
“My biggest concern right now is our lack of depth and experience at the varsity level,” Halcomb added. “As of right now, we only have two to three players with much varsity experience at all. That's why getting Becca back will be a big plus for us.”
Another tough slate will prepare Whitley County for the challenges it will face compost season time.
“I do think our schedule will prepare us for postseason play,” he said. “We will play in three quality tournaments and will take on a few good out of region opponents.
“Even though it is very early, I feel good about where we are at,” Halcomb added. “We had a very positive experience at Liberty University and competed at a fairly high level against very good opponents. To be honest, we are a little ahead of where I thought we would be at this point. That is always the goal, to win a district and region tournament. I believe once we get some experience we will be one of the top teams in the 13th Region again this season.”
For his team to reach the success Halcomb feels his team can achieve, he admitted his players must continue to keep working hard, improve each day at practice with a positive mindset.
“We have to stay together and maintain our positive team chemistry,” he said. “I have already preached to the kids about playing even keel, not letting anything get them too high or anything keep them too low, and that it's okay to make mistakes. I want them to play the game and have fun doing it, all the while extracting the positives from the negatives and building upon the positives.
“I just can't say enough about the quality kids we have on this team, led by our seniors,” Halcomb added. “They are a fun group. We have several young players who will become some of the top players in the 13th Region in year's to come, if not sooner. From a fan's perspective, I believe we will be an exciting team to watch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.