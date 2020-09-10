CORBIN — Tommy Greer’s first game as head coach of the Corbin Redhounds will be a good test with Class 2A power Beechwood paying a visit to Campbell Field.
Friday’s game will mark the fourth consecutive year the two teams have battled with the Tigers winning two of the three matchups, including last season’s 26-10 victory.
Greer admitted Beechwood will be a tough test for his team Friday, but also acknowledged his players and coaches are excited to get the season kicked off.
“Our coaches and players are really excited and more than ready to begin play,” he said. “Thirteen weeks of practice and workouts is honestly long enough to establish who we are as a team. At this point, we crave competitive play and getting to apply all of our preparation.
“It is always exciting to play at Campbell Field,” Greer added. “When you take the home field here, you can almost feel the tradition and spirit of competition from all of the games that came before. There is just something special about playing at home and in front of our home crowd. This year, maybe more than ever with a season that has hung in the balance like it has, we will savor every game moment just a little more and really be present for every play. With Beechwood as our first opponent, we must come out of the gates fast and compete at a high level.”
Like every football coach in the state, Greer is hoping to see his team pull out a win Friday but win or lose, he said his Redhounds will need to use the game experience for the remainder of the season.
“Every team is undefeated until midnight on September 11,” he said. “Every team has experienced all of the frustration and roller coaster of emotions that have stemmed from COVID-19. We all have that in common. What will separate us now is how well we can execute our game plan, give our best effort, and then let the chips fall where they fall and use the results to guide our next steps.”
Corbin will be going up against a Beechwood team that posted an 8-6 record last season with only three seniors on the roster. The Tigers reached the Class 2A state semifinals before bowing out against Mayfield.
They are led by senior quarterback Cameron Hergott, who passed for 2,076 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also ran for 751 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“They return seven offensive starters and seven defensive starters,” Greer said. “Offensively, they return their quarterback, who is a three-year starter and key to their offense. He is a dual-threat quarterback and has tremendous speed. Therefore, we will have to do a great job keeping him in check.
“Defensively, Beechwood will be very sound in their scheme and will be very solid,” he added. “Our goal is always to play a very tough schedule that challenges us to play at high levels. Beechwood is one of those teams on our schedule. They have a football program that is also rich in tradition with the wins to support it. They currently have numerous state titles and several state runner-up titles. Beechwood has always been a well-coached football team and we are expecting nothing less this year.”
Greer said the key to winning Friday’s contest is to play fundamentally sound and execute our game plan.
“There won’t be any room for turnovers or giving up big defensive plays,” he said. “The truest test of how effective we have been with all of this conditioning and teaching is whether or not we can apply it in the game setting. The lack of any competitive play is the gap in what we were permitted to do so far. I feel good about our pre-season workouts. We have practiced hard and our players have responded and have acclimated well to the pads and the physical parts of practice.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
