Gray, Taylor each hit a home run during South Laurel's 8-4 win over Casey County

LIBERTY — Chloe Taylor and Karly Gray both homered during South Laurel’s 8-4 win over Casey County on Friday.
Coach Carly Mink decided to take a long road trip during Spring Break to see if her Lady Cardinals could get back on track before some important games next week, and South Laurel did just that.
The Lady Cardinals managed to even their record at 2-2 after spotting the Lady Rebels a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
South Laurel responded with four runs in the third inning before seeing a Casey County answer and cut its deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Cardinals managed to take control in the fifth inning by scoring three runs while adding another run in the sixth inning.
"It was good to get a win after a week off to prepare us going into district games next week,” Mink said. "We still have some defense to work on over the weekend. I am happy we are starting to hit throughout the lineup with home runs from both of our seniors tonight and RBI by Aubree Laster, Addie Baker, Karly Gray, and Chloe Taylor."
Taylor capped off a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate by hitting a home run in the sixth inning. She finished the game with an RBI, a walk, and three runs scored. Gray went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Madison Worley and Kylie Clem each collected two hits apiece in the win. Aubree Laster drove in three runs and finished with a hit while Addie Baker had a hit and two RBI.
Gray picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing a complete game while allowing five hits and one earned run. She also struck out seven batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.