BARBOURVILLE — Randy Crider’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets entered Friday’s contest with Barbourville having dropped five of their last six games, so needing a win against the Lady Tigers was an understatement.
Crider’s squad got just what they needed, a convincing 71-42 victory over Barbourville to improve to 6-8.
“It was something we needed badly,” Crider said. “We’ve been struggling over the past week and a half without Mikkah, and you have to have her back. You can just tell the girls had more confidence tonight and Kaylee Graham stepped up huge. She had six 3s to finish the game with 25 points.
“Mikkah, she’s just she’s something else, and in limited form,” he added. “I think she only played about 14 to 15 minutes and still had almost 20 points. At the same time, the defense and rebounding from other players stepped up greatly and it really was just that Mikkah being there boosted the morale. It was great to see a good team win tonight.”
Williamsburg received a 25-point performance by Kaylee Graham, who knocked down six 3-pointers while Mikkah Siler returned to the starting lineup after missing four games due to an injury. Siler added 18 points in the win while three players scored six points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.