CORBIN -- When Archie Powers took over the Corbin Redhounds football team in 1969, he knew it was going to be a tough feat to get the Redhounds back to their winning ways but he was up for the challenge.
As a player, Powers was an All-American at Williamsburg High School. In 1960, he took the head coaching job at Williamsburg where he stayed for six years, posting a 38-19-3 record.
In 1969, Powers was offered the position at Corbin High School which he happily accepted and quickly began hiring a coaching staff of young assistants, including former head coach Larry 'Cotton' Adams who took the head coaching position after Powers' stepped down in 1981.
After some troubling times, Powers said the numbers for football were down tremendously with less than 20 players showing out to their first team meeting.
"At Corbin, a lot of people don't remember those days but Corbin was down at the time," Powers said. "Corbin High School had won two games and tied one I think in two years. When I went to the stadium to meet with the team there were 17 players and two of those were freshmen. I asked Cotton, 'where are all these football players I've heard about at Corbin all the time?' He said 'this is it, buddy.'"
Powers said that as the season went along, several student-athletes came back out to play again and in his first year as head coach, the Redhounds posted an 11-3 record.
"We were very fortunate to get those kids that we got back and win the games that we did," Powers said. "That got us off to a good start, we were lucky. That first team I had, they actually established us at playing football again."
From there, Powers said his team only continued to improve.
"We got better each year," he said. "We kept getting a little better and at that time, championships weren't won in eastern Kentucky that much and we were winning games pretty consistently and keeping players and just kept building on it. I had teams that could've won probably but just weren't quite good enough yet or didn't until '76."
And just when he and his team least expected it, his team finally broke through and won their first state title under Powers in 1976.
"It'll happen when it most surprises you and you'll win one and that's what happened," he said.
Despite Mayfield being heavily favored over Corbin, the Redhounds were able to completely shut down a team that averaged 37 points a game to win 6-0 and be named the 1976 Class 2A State Champions.
The following year, the Redhounds couldn't quite pull out the win, losing by just six inches after a failed two-point conversion in the state championship game.
"I take the blame for that one," Powers said. "It was real cold and wind blowing, all kinds of weather. We scored late and instead of attempting the extra point, we went for two and didn't get it. We lost by six inches."
"All of our teams were for some reason I felt like really close after that," Powers added. "In '78 and '79 we had good teams, real good teams and were on par but you win when you least expect it."
The start of the 1980 season proved to be a difficult one, with the Redhounds sitting at a 3-3 record after three early season losses.
"We were trying to run some different people and we were down, our kids were down and everybody in town was down," Powers said. "Once the season went along, we got better, the kids settled in. It takes a while to find out what defenses work for you, what offenses work and we got that figured out and just went on a streak and didn't lose anymore that year."
When the Redhounds got to the state championship game that year, they were heavily the underdogs once again but that wasn't something that scared Powers or his Redhounds.
"We never played anybody that we weren't underdogs to and we got used to it, I guess," he said. "They were an excellent team, a really good team and we got fortunate that day and won another one."
The Redhounds defeated Fort Campbell 17-6 to claim the Class 2A State Championship once again.
In his 12 years at Corbin, Powers posted a 109-28-1 record and in 1981, he was named Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. He finished his coaching career at Corbin with two state titles and one state runner-up title.
Today, Powers said he still gets stopped by Redhound fans, former coaches and former players alike when he's out and about and still loves to reminisce on the good old days.
"All of this was really rewarding," he said. "That's why today, if I get out somewhere, I have people come up and hug my neck that played years and years ago. It's been a long time and we still have a lot of love and a lot of respect for one another, the players and the coaches."
