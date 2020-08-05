CORBIN — After months of uncertainty, Corbin girls soccer coach Hannah Goins said she was more than pleased to see the KHSAA lay out a plan for when the fall sports season will begin.
“We were very excited for a start date to be set. I’ve told the team from the beginning that KHSAA was planning on having a season, even if it looks a little different,” she said. “To finally have a date is huge it helps with the uncertainty that has been surrounding the season. To be able to say OK we are doing this, we are moving forward helps with the overall outlook and team morale. I’m excited for these ladies, especially our seniors, to have the opportunity to play.”
Goins admitted her team was anxious about the chances of having a season this fall, and finally finding out helped calm her players’ nerves.
“To be able to see the end goal and know there is a start date for the season has given them more excitement and positivity,” she said. “I’ve told them from the start, we take everything one step at a time and this is a huge step for us and teams across the state.”
A new start date led to Goins working on rescheduling some games. Her team is currently slated to begin the season Tuesday, Sept. 8 at home against Oneida Baptist.
“Over half of our games regular-season games were scheduled prior to September 7,” she said. “It has been challenging working on rescheduling but we are just excited to have a season.
“I am very relieved,” Goins added. “I think it is a step in the right direction. Sports are so important to these student-athletes and it is much easier to motivate them with a season scheduled.”
The KHSAA’s announcement also interdicted new guidelines when it comes to practicing, Goins said the biggest thing her team is missing out on at the moment is contact drills.
“The physical and aggressive aspect of the game will be the hardest to prepare for given the small amount of time those drills will be allowed,” she said. “However, we have had plenty of time to focus on other aspects of the game. Therefore, we will be able to take those two weeks prior to the start date and focus solely on what we have missed.
“So overall, I think we will definitely be ready come season,” she added. “Our players have really bought in this year, they have been working hard and showing up for every practice since we could start. We have a very dedicated group of ladies this year.”
Goins said the team now knowing when the season is scheduled to begin is huge for many reasons
“The mental aspect is huge and the uncertainty, I think, caused a lot of nervousness,” she said. “So to have a set start date has really changed the outlook of the season. There is much more excitement and positivity.
“We can’t wait to get through these next few weeks of hard work and get our season started,” Goins added. “It may be a month away, but we are excited to see this team get finally get to play. We have been through a lot of ups and downs these past few months and I think they are ready to show their potential. We have a very talented team this year and I’m excited for them to get a season. I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish.”
