CRESTVIEW HILLS — South Laurel’s Rachel Presley finished her high school basketball career in style by playing for the Kentucky All-Stars on Saturday.
Even though it might not have been the result she was wanting, Ohio rallied from a 48-46 first half deficit to win, 99-84, Presley scored three points, and expressed how fortunate she was to be able to experience being a Kentucky All-Star.
“To be one of only 16 players chosen to represent Kentucky was an honor,” she said. “Ending my high school career at South Laurel was not easy because my experience has been amazing but ending as a Kentucky All-Star was an added bonus. Playing with new girls, new coaches, and doing the whole experience as a team gave me good insight into what college will be like.”
Presley said playing for the Kentucky All-Stars was a dream come true, an accomplishment her father, Russ, who passed before the start of her junior season, would have been proud of.
“It was an amazing feeling. It was one of the many goals my dad and I had made when I was in middle school, so to be able to check off another one made me feel that I was making him proud,” she said. “My mom encouraged me to embrace this opportunity and take it all in.”
Presley admitted she had a jumpstart in preparing to play for the Kentucky All-Stars due to the system coach Chris Souder has in place at South Laurel.
“The tempo Coach Souder sets in high school helped me a lot this weekend in our All-Star practices and game,” she said. “I put some extra time in the gym after the season was over to prepare for this event, also.”
Presley said the entire weekend was an “incredible experience” she would never forget.
“Being able to spend the weekend with other top players in Kentucky and even the Ohio girls was amazing,” she said. “I’ve made friendships that I will cherish forever. I didn’t even realize the magnitude of the experience until I was eating lunch with two McDonald’s All-Americans and Kentucky’s Miss Basketball and Ohio’s Miss basketball — that’s when I thought, ‘wow, this is one of the best opportunities I’ve ever had.’”
Presley also participated in the events On Friday, which included the Slam Jam Fest in which her team won the Kentucky three versus three-team competition.
“Any All-Star game is definitely harder for post players but I just embraced the stage that I was put on and just tried to represent my region and state as well as I could,” she said. “It was incredible to play against players like Chance Grey, who is committed to Oregon, which is one of my favorite schools to watch each year, and KK Bransford is committed to Notre Dame. Also even getting to play with Amiya Jenkins, who is committed to UK, again was another cool experience because she’s such a great athlete but also a great person … I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity that has come my way and I look forward to following the careers of my All-Star teammates and opponents.”
