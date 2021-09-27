CORBIN — After starting the season with a 2-6 mark, Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhounds have turned the corner at the right time.
The Lady Redhounds rallied during the final 10 minutes on Saturday to knock off Russell, 3-2, while improving to 6-8 during the process.
Goins’ squad trailed 2-1 when Grace Gibson scored two of her three goals during the last 10 minutes allowing Corbin to stun the Lady Red Devils (9-4-2).
“This was a big win for us — it was huge,” Goins said. “With the regular season almost over, it’s important to keep our momentum up and go into the district tournament with as much confidence and momentum we can get.”
Goins credited her teams' success of late to playing tough teams throughout the season.
“We don’t shy away from that,” she said. “Our schedule gets tougher each year. We know if we play a tougher schedule it will make us a better team. Playing those types of teams will only make us better and allow us to know what we need to work on.”
Corbin took an early 1-0 lead behind a goal from Gibson but Russell scored two goals before halftime to take a 2-1 advantage.
The score remained in the Lady Red Devils’ favor until Gibson scored two more goals late in the game to secure the win for the Lady Redhounds.
“We are playing better than we were playing earlier in the season,” Goins said. “We just need to continue to focus on each remaining game we have left, and continue to build momentum going into the tournament.”
