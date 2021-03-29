CORBIN — North Laurel showed during Friday's 13th Region Boys Tournament semifinals why the prognosticators tagged the Jaguars as the team to beat.
Nate Valentine’s squad used a 30-15 advantage on the boards along with a 31-point scoring effort by sophomore Reed Sheppard to hand Corbin a 74-65 loss.
The win moved North Laurel (25-2) to Saturday's 13th Region Boys Tournament championship game.
“I’m really proud of our guys for getting it done tonight,” Valentine said. “When we started this season, we wanted to have an opportunity to play in the region finals.
“Corbin made things extremely difficult on us tonight,” he added. “Every time we got up 10 they made a run. They create a lot of matchup problems for us defensively. Nate Bruner, Chase Dotson, and Brody Brock came up huge tonight. Caden Harris anchored the boards for us and Reed and Ryan (Davidson) were consistent as usual. This was a total effort. We are looking forward to the opportunity to play again tomorrow.”
Sheppard, who joined the 2,000-point club, finished the game hitting a 9-of-19 shooting effort while hitting all 10 of his free throw attempts. He also tallied nine assists, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Ryan Davidson scored 21 points and finished with 10 boards while Brody Brock turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort from 3-point range while scoring 11 points. Caden Harris finished with 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
The Jaguars turned in a 25-of-54 shooting effort, including hitting 9-of-24 shots from behind the arc, and was 15-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Hayden Llewellyn led Corbin with a 24-point scoring effort while Brody Wells hit 5-of-6 shot attempts and was 11-of-12 from the free-throw line while scoring 21 points. Carter Stewart finished with 16 points, four assists, and hit 4-of-8 shot attempts from behind the arc.
The Redhounds shot close to 50 percent (22-of-45) from the floor and 9-of-23 from the 3-point range.
“We didn’t play well enough to win,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Too many turnovers and forced shots early, coupled with poor rebounding, was our downfall.
“You have to play well at this point the season to advance,” he added. “We didn’t do that tonight. I loved coaching this group. They could have folded when they were 3-6. Instead, they buckled down and improved daily. I firmly feel we were one of the best teams in the region by year's end. We have a good nucleus of players coming back. I’m excited to see how much improvement we can and between now and this time next season. We graduate two excellent seniors. Both represented our team on and off the floor amazingly.”
North Laurel trailed only one time during the game when Corbin’s Llewellyn connected with a 3-pointer to give his team a short-lived 3-2 lead in the first quarter.
Sheppard’s 11 points in the first quarter combined with Davidson’s six points helped the Jaguars build a 23-15 lead going into the second quarter.
Pietrowski’s squad was able to cut its deficit to 38-34 at halftime despite seeing North Laurel build a nine-point lead thanks to 3-pointers by Josh Hibbitts and Stewart.
A 3-pointer by Llewellyn with 5:07 left in the third quarter pulled Corbin to within one point (43-42) of North Laurel but the Jaguars outscored the Redhounds, 15-9, the remainder of the quarter to take a 58-51 advantage into the fourth quarter.
It looked as if Corbin was going to be able to go into the final period trailing by only four points after a 3-pointer by Llewellyn made the score, 58-54, but Sheppard answered with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give his team a seven-point edge.
The Redhounds got as close as five points (63-58) with less than two minutes remaining before a 3-pointer by Brody Brock increased North Laurel’s advantage to 66-58 with 50 seconds remaining. Sheppard wrapped the game up, hitting six straight free throws during the final 20 seconds.
13th Region Boys Tournament
Semifinals
Corbin 15 19 17 14 65
North Laurel 23 15 20 16 74
Corbin (65) — Llewellyn 24, Stewart 16, Hibbitts 4, Wells 21.
North Laurel (74) — Sheppard 31, Dotson 6, Bruner 5, Brock 11, Davidson 21.
