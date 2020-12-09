CORBIN — Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris didn’t know what to expect out of his Wildcats during a season of uncertainty due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
He felt he had a team that could compete for a district crown but injuries combined with many other obstacles led to Lynn Camp finishing the season winless at 0-6 for the first time since 2011 when the Wildcat football program posted an 0-11 mark under former coach David Mitchell.
“We finished the season with about 20 men, and when I say, men, I mean it,” Harris said. “Day in and day out after going 0-5 these kids showed up for a month without playing a game and not knowing if they would even get to play another game. The 20 that stuck it out showed character, loyalty, and commitment to each other and our school.
“You don’t get that kind of young men anymore,” he added. “They accomplished a lot more than wins, and what they learned this year will go with them in life a lot further than winning will ever do. So to say I am proud of this team is an understatement.”
Despite seeing his team struggle to get a win, Harris admitted numerous positives came out of the season.
“We learned who we are and what we are made of,” he said. “This year stretched a very young team to its limits and they stayed the course. We look forward to growing up and getting back on the field next year.
“We wanted to win every game but we were young, inexperienced, and stretched very thin,” Harris added. “But to say they didn’t meet my expectations, I would have to say if your counting wins and losses they didn’t, but if we are talking about the competitive spirit that never gives up this team far exceeded my expectations. I am very proud of this team and I will never forget these men.”
Entering the season, many prognosticators thought Lynn Camp had a chance to make some noise in district play but many things contributed to the Wildcats’ district struggles, according to Harris.
“Injuries and low numbers contributed highly to our district play losses,” he said. “In my coaching career, this was definitely my toughest year. But I am still proud to be a part of this team.”
Despite the struggles this season, Harris feels the future is bright for Lynn Camp.
“We are definitely looking forward to the future,” he said. “We only had two kids on the field this year with more than two years of varsity experience, and all but one of those kids return next year.
“With some good eighth-graders coming up, and the kids we have, we just need a full season in the weight room to get back to fighting for a district championship,” Harris added. “This is the first time in three years we didn’t play for the district championship but we will definitely be back in the hunt next year and can’t wait for the opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.