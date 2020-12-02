BARBOURVILLE — It was a different season indeed for every high school football team in the Bluegrass State but that didn’t hold teams such as Knox Central back from having a successful season despite seeing the country having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Panthers dealt with every curveball that was thrown at them and still managed to put together a 5-3 record while advancing to second-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.
“It was a very strange year,” Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins said. “We couldn’t meet and watch film as we usually do, couldn’t lift like we usually do, couldn’t practice the same and even our coaches had to meet differently.
“A lot of schools didn’t exactly follow the guidance so that was frustrating but we did what we thought was best for our players and their families,” he added. “Playing one week and being off a week really made it hard to develop a rhythm also. I think the players learning to deal with adversity and being flexible were some of the positives that came out of the season. Every day seemed to be a new day and we had lots of hurdles to deal with.”
When it came to expectations, Hoskins said his team met most of his for the season.
“For the most part we did,” he said. “Not having a preseason and scrimmages, I think, really hurt us. We had a lot of young kids that really needed the work and conditioning program. I think rushing to get ready for a season hurt us.
“The week leading up to Lincoln game was a turning point for us,” Hoskins added. “We started to develop some leadership. We really had some young kids step up as well.”
He was also happy to see what his senior players accomplished throughout their careers.
“I’m really proud of our senior class,” he said. “They had a good four-year run. They won one district and regional championship and two district runners-up in the toughest 4A district in the state.”
Hoskins will have to replace some key positions with players graduation but he admitted the football program is in good shape going forward.
“I think we have a good foundation with some really good skill players returning and some guys that played a lot of reps on defense,” he admitted. “We have some big shoes to fill on offense at quarterback and offensive line. We will have to have a good offseason in the weight room.
“At times this year, you could tell we were playing some freshmen and sophomores on the front seven on defense. It makes it really hard. The lack of an offseason weight program this year really hurt due to COVID-19.”
