PINEVILLE — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds came close to picking up a signature win against Pineville on Monday but saw a 41-40 lead evaporate and turn into a 61-46 loss.
In the end, Corbin just didn’t have an answer for the Lady Mountain Lion duo of Raigan King and Whitney Caldwell. They combined to score 54 points with King pouring in 10 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter while Caldwell added nine of her 21 points during the period.
“Pineville played a good game,” Wilson said. “They did what they needed to do to win. We didn’t do what we needed to do tonight. We came out and we weren’t ready to play tonight. Hats off to Pineville for playing a big role in why we didn’t play well. They deserved the win tonight.”
Pineville knocked down 9-of-14 free-throw attempts during the period while the Lady Redhounds struggled to find the basket. Raegan Walker connected with the only field goal in the final eight minutes while Shelby Stewart hit 3-of-3 free-throw attempts.
Kallie Housley led Corbin 13 points while hitting 7-of-9 from the and Stewart finished with 11 points while hitting 6-of-6 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
The game was tight throughout with Pineville claiming a 13-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter while the Lady Redhounds were able to tie the game at 29 apiece at halftime and took a 41-40 lead into the fourth quarter after outscoring Pineville, 12-11, in the third quarter.
Corbin (5-2) will be back in action Thursday on the road against South Laurel. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
“It’s big for both programs,” Wilson said of Thursday’s 50th District matchup with South Laurel. “South has been that team the past few years that has won the district and had postseason success and they’ve been there and done it. It’s going to be a tall task and mentally regroup. This is a big game and the girls realize that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.