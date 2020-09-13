The Tri-County was represented well this past weekend with four local student-athletes, Gracie Wilder, Marissa Douglas, Kallie Housley, and Darcie Anderson, participating on the KY Premier Girls Basketball Team, helping them win the Gold Championship in this past weekend's Run for the Roses Classic which was held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Pictured, left to right, are Gracie Wilder, Marissa Douglas, Kallie Housley, and Darcie Anderson. | Photos Submitted
Four Tri-Countians on KY Premier Girls Basketball Team that won championship
