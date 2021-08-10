Four runners return from Corbin girls' cross country region championship team from last season

CORBIN — Five seniors graduated from last season’s region title and eighth-place state team but that hasn’t kept Corbin Lady Redhound cross country coach Tyler Harris from being excited for the season to begin.
Corbin returns four runners from last season along with several new talented runners, according to Harris.
“We have other returners and have also added several new girls to the team,” he said. “We are young but I’m really excited about this group. It’s going to be a great season. All of our girls on the team will play an important role.”
Junior Mary Jackson, sophomore Sophy Jones, and eighth-grader Jaycee Frye are some of the key pieces that return for Corbin.
“Mary is our most experienced leader,” Harris said. “She worked and sets the tone. She runs with a lot of heart and is super tough. Sophey is new to our cross country team but had a great track season for us this past spring. She has stepped up early as a leader, and Jaycee Frye is mature beyond her years. She’s not afraid of a challenge, likes to run up front and push the pace.”
Youth, harmony, and energy are three strengths Harris seed out of his team this upcoming season.
“These girls are all on the same page and want the same things,” he said. “They do a great job of training together, encouraging each other, and holding one another accountable. They are motivated. We have a very young team with a high ceiling. This group isn’t lacking in talent so if the hard work can supersede their ability, we will certainly be able to improve on what we did last year, which was a special season.
“I really have no concerns but if I had to pick something I might say experience,” Harris added. “As I said, we have a young team, so some leadership will need to reveal itself but I know that will happen. Race experience will come early and the coaches and I will make sure the girls are prepared.“
Another tough schedule will have Corbin ready for the Lady Redhounds’ postseason meets.
“I always pick a tough schedule,” he said. “I think it is important to find competitive meets. I want to run against the best teams in the state, that way when we see them at the state meet we know what to expect and are prepared for the level of effort it takes to beat them.
“We are defending region champions,” Harris added. “Our chances are as good as they have ever been. I fully believe we are ready to repeat and bring another one back to Corbin. These girls are so ready to step up. The early vibe at practice has me excited. I can tell there is a togetherness and joy from this group that gives me the confidence to know they will lay it on the line for each other when it matters the most.”
