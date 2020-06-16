LONDON — London Dragway owner Craig Boone said Saturday’s Southeast Gassers Association event was a success after seeing top-notch races occur during the day.
With more than 80 cars from the 1950s and 1960s competing, Boone said he was more than pleased with the way things turned out.
“It was a great show,” Boone said. “We had more cars than we anticipated having. All in all, I was pleased with the way everything went. It was a great show, and they’ll be coming back next year and that is a plus.”
The Southeast Gassers Association started off the 2020 Season in London for their first points race of the year with Mark Hackett (Super Stock), Todd Oden (C/Gas), TJ York (B/Gas), and Kenneth Phillips (A/Gas) coming away with first-place victories.
“It was a successful event. It was beyond everything our expectations were,” Boone said. “It was a different clientele based on what we have had before. This event was more for the 50 or over, crowd. We saw fans we’ve never seen before. It was a nostalgia event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.