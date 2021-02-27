CORBIN — It was a high-scoring affair on Tuesday night when the Corbin Lady Redhounds hosted the Perry County Central Lady Commodores and came away with a 95-81 win in the hotly contested matchup.
While the 95 points scored was the highest points total of the year for the Lady Redhounds, it was actually their defense that won the game down the stretch. Corbin held the Lady Commodores’ offense in check in the fourth quarter, pulling ahead to win the game late.
Coach Isaac Wilson said it was a complete team effort, from the starters to the bench players, as his team pulled together for the win.
“Tonight the ball went through the bucket for us. The 95 points scored in the game was pretty impressive,” said Wilson. “Everyone played and brought great minutes to the floor. Some of them did things to win the game that you won’t see in the paper, but the spark from our bench in the fourth quarter was huge for us.”
Kallie Housley powered the Corbin offense with 26 points on the night. Bailey Stewart finished the night with 21 points, while Shelby Stewart scored 17, and Reagan Walker added 15.
The Lady Redhounds came out on fire to start the night. Housley knocked down three big three-point shots in the quarter and Bailey Stewart added another, as seven different Corbin players scored in the first, helping the Lady Redhounds to the 30-22 lead after one.
Corbin’s offense struggled to get much going in the second quarter. Walker scored four points in the period, but the Lady Redhounds never found a rhythm on the offensive end, allowing Perry Central the opportunity to get back into the game and take a 43-41 lead at the half.
The Lady Redhounds offense got back on track to open the second half. Bailey Stewart scored 10 points in the third and Housley added seven as Corbinpulled back into the game. The Lady Redhounds limited Perry Central to just 17 points in the period and reclaimed the lead, taking a 64-60 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Corbin dominated the last quarter of the game on Tuesday. As the Lady Commodores fell behind late, they tried putting the Lady Redhounds on the line to get back into the game. Housley went nine-of-nine from the charity stripe down the stretch to help give her team the 95-81 win.
Wilson said that his team is finally starting to put things together and they’re doing it at just the right time.
“We’re figuring it out. We’re making some winning plays down the stretch and we’re able to see some W’,” said Wilson. “The ball doesn’t all go through the hole like it did tonight. We were fortunate it went through tonight. We have to continue working and keep our nose to the grindstone and keep working.”
With the win, the Lady Redhounds are now 10-7 on the year. They will play Owsley County on the road on Thursday.
