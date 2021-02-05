MOUNT VERNON — Just when it looked as if the South Laurel Lady Cardinals had turned the corner, they suffer a setback on the road.
The Lady Cardinals (5-6) saw their season-best four-game win streak come to an end after falling to Rockcastle County, 66-47, on Tuesday.
South Laurel didn’t have an answer for the Lady Rocket trio of Keelee King, Taylynne Shearer, and Jordan Harper.
King led the way with 21 points and five 3-pointers while Shearer added 19 points, and Harper finished with 15 points.
“We started the game really good, but the wheels fell off in the second quarter, and they got hot from the 3-point line,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We started the third quarter hot, going on a 10-0 run but turned right around and gave up a 10-0 run. We just need to figure a lot of things out.”
The Lady Cardinals led after the first quarter, 13-12, behind the play of Kylie Clem and Raegan Jones. Both players scored six points apiece in the quarter while knocking down two 3-pointers apiece.
Rockcastle County took control of the contest in the second quarter by outscoring South Laurel, 27-7. King hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Shearer added eight points to give the Lady Rockets a commanding, 39-20, advantage at halftime.
Rockcastle County added to its lead in the third quarter by outscoring South Laurel, 15-14, while the Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Rockets, 13-12, in the fourth quarter.
Rachel Presley led South Laurel with 16 points while Clem added nine points.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road at Corbin. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Rockcastle County 66, South Laurel 47
South Laurel 13 7 14 13—47
Rockcastle Co. 12 27 15 12—66
South Laurel (47) — Howard 2, Jones 6, E. Cox 4, Clem 9, Presley 16, Turner 2, Miller 2, L. Cox 3, Collins 3.
Rockcastle County (66) — Harper 15, King 21, Lopez 5, Brown 2, Coleman 4, Shearer 19.
