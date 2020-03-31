Former South Laurel Cardinal Caleb Taylor earns NAIA All-American honorable mention honors

After helping guide the Patriots to a 24-8 record, including a 12-4 mark in the MSC two Patriot players earned the distinction of being an NAIA All-American, announced by the national office Thursday. Tevin Olison was a second-team NAIA All-American selection, while Caleb Taylor was an NAIA All-American honorable mention. It's the eighth time that the Patriots have had multiple All-Americans in the same year and the first time since the 2011-2012 season.
Olison notched second-team honors after averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. The junior scored at least 20 points in a game 16 times this season, including a career-high 36 points in the Patriots win at Life.
His best week came in late January when he tallied 44 points to lead UC to a pair of wins against ranked opponents and earned NAIA National Player of the Week honors. In conference play, Olison averaged 19.0 ppg, which ranks second in the conference. Olison also shined in the MSC tournament, where he averaged 20.0 ppg, including 26 points and six rebounds in the semifinals against Thomas Moore. The junior finish the year ranked 22nd in scoring (552) and 25th in points per game (17.8). Olison becomes the first Patriot since Luke Fitzgerald in 2008-2009 to earn at least second-team honors.
Taylor earned honorable mention accolades after averaging 11.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season. The senior notched 17 double-doubles, which ranked fourth in the NAIA, and is the most in the Coach Butcher era. Taylor saved his best performance for the Mid-South Conference tournament, where he notched 20 points and 15 rebounds in UC's 76-73 overtime win over Pikeville to be named the player of the game. The senior recorded 25 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the win over Simmons, which was a career-high in points. The London native grabbed double-digit rebounds in 22 games this season, including a career-high 19 in UC's win over Fisk. Taylor finished the year ranked second in the NAIA averaging 4.129 offensive rebounds per game, third in rebounds (349), and 12th in blocks (46).
Cumberlands qualified for their seventh straight NAIA National Tournament, where they were the fourth-seed in the Duer bracket. UC was scheduled to face fifth-seed The Masters in the opening round of what was their 28th national tournament appearance. The Patriots 75 percent winning percentage is their best winning percentage since the 2008-2009 season when they finished 27-7. This season UC also posted their first undefeated January in the Coach Butcher era as well as their first 12-game win streak since 2012-2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.