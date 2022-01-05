Former Redhound stars Frank Selvy and Jerry Smith were named to the Southern Conference’s 100th Anniversary Team. Members of the 100th anniversary team must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Member of National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
- Member of SoCon Hall of Fame (for primary sport)
- National Player of the Year
- All-America in two different seasons (not including honorable mention or freshman AA)
- SoCon Male Athlete of the Year
- SoCon Player of the Year (coaches or media) in two different seasons
- 1st-team All-SoCon (coaches or media) in three different seasons
Members include the following:
Regan Truesdale, The Citadel
SoCon Player of the Year 1983-84, 1984-85
Cameron Wells, The Citadel
1st-team All-SoCon 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11
Jeff Bolton, College of Charleston
1st-team SoCon 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02
Andrew Goudelock, College of Charleston
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 2010-11
1st-team All-SoCon 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11
Frank Gillespie, Clemson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48
Banks McFadden, Clemson
SoCon Hall of Fame 2010
De’Mon Brooks, Davidson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 2013-14
SoCon Player of the Year 2011-12, 2013-14
1st-team All-SoCon 2011-12, 12-13, 2013-14
Whitt Cobb, Davidson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1949-50
Jake Cohen, Davidson
SoCon Player of the Year 2011-12, 12-13
Stephen Curry, Davidson
SoCon Hall of Fame 2016
All-American 2007-08, 2008-09
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 2007-08, 2008-09
SoCon Player of the Year 2007-08, 2008-09
1st-team All-SoCon 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09
John Gerdy, Davidson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1978-79
1st-team All-SoCon 1976-77, 1977-78, 1978-79
Fred Hetzel, Davidson
SoCon Hall of Fame 2010
All-American 1963-64, 1964-65
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1964-65
SoCon Player of the Year 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65
1st-team All-SoCon 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65
Mike Maloy, Davidson
All-American 1968-69, 1969-70
SoCon Player of the Year 1968-69, 1969-70
1st-team All-SoCon 1967-68, 1968-69, 1969-70
Derek Rucker, Davidson
1st-team All-SoCon 1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88
Dick Snyder, Davidson
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1965-66
Brendan Winters, Davidson
1st-team All-SoCon 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06
Dick Groat, Duke
National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame 2007
SoCon Hall of Fame 2009
Helms Foundation National POTY 1950-51
All-American 1950-51, 1951-52
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1950-51, 1951-52
Keith Jennings, ETSU
SoCon Hall of Fame 2016
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1990-91
SoCon Player of the Year 1989-90, 1990-91
Calvin Talford, ETSU
1st-team All-SoCon 1989-90, 1990-91, 1991-92
Zakee Wadood, ETSU
1st-team All-SoCon 2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04
Stephen Croone, Furman
1st-team All-SoCon 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16
Bruce Evans, Furman
1st-team All-SoCon 1989-90, 1990-91, 1991-92
Darrell Floyd, Furman
All-American 1954-55, 1955-56
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1954-55, 1955-56
SoCon Player of the Year 1954-55, 1955-56
Fessor Leonard, Furman
1st-team All-SoCon 1972-73, 1973-74, 1974-75
Clyde Mayes, Furman
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1974-75
SoCon Player of the Year 1973-74, 1974-75
1st-team All-SoCon 1972-73, 1973-74, 1974-75
Jonathan Moore, Furman
SoCon Player of the Year 1978-79, 1979-80
1st-team All-SoCon 1976-77, 1977-78, 1978-79, 1979-80
Frank Selvy, Furman
SoCon Hall of Fame 2009
United Press National Player of the Year 1953-54
All-American 1952-53, 1953-54
SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1952-53
SoCon Player of the Year 1952-53, 1953-54
1st-team All-SoCon 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54
Jerry Smith, Furman
1st-team All-SoCon 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63
Chuck Vincent, Furman
1st-team All-SoCon 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98
Joe Holup, George Washington
1st-team All-SoCon 1952-53, 1953-54, 1954-55, 1955-56
Skip Henderson, Marshall
1st-team All-SoCon 1984-85, 1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88
John Taft, Marshall
SoCon Player of the Year 1988-89, 1989-90
1st-team All-SoCon 1988-89
Notes:
- Student-athletes must have competed in the SoCon for at least two seasons.
- List of awards is not exhaustive – just those that satisfy the above criteria are listed.
- Awards are through the completion of the 2020-21 academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.