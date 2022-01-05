SoCon

Former Redhound stars Frank Selvy and Jerry Smith were named to the Southern Conference’s 100th Anniversary Team. Members of the 100th anniversary team must meet at least one of the following criteria:

- Member of National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

- Member of SoCon Hall of Fame (for primary sport)

- National Player of the Year

- All-America in two different seasons (not including honorable mention or freshman AA)

- SoCon Male Athlete of the Year

- SoCon Player of the Year (coaches or media) in two different seasons

- 1st-team All-SoCon (coaches or media) in three different seasons

Members include the following:

Regan Truesdale, The Citadel

SoCon Player of the Year 1983-84, 1984-85

Cameron Wells, The Citadel

1st-team All-SoCon 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11

Jeff Bolton, College of Charleston

1st-team SoCon 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02

Andrew Goudelock, College of Charleston

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 2010-11

1st-team All-SoCon 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11

Frank Gillespie, Clemson

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1947-48

Banks McFadden, Clemson

SoCon Hall of Fame 2010

De’Mon Brooks, Davidson

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 2013-14

SoCon Player of the Year 2011-12, 2013-14

1st-team All-SoCon 2011-12, 12-13, 2013-14

Whitt Cobb, Davidson

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1949-50

Jake Cohen, Davidson

SoCon Player of the Year 2011-12, 12-13

Stephen Curry, Davidson

SoCon Hall of Fame 2016

All-American 2007-08, 2008-09

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 2007-08, 2008-09

SoCon Player of the Year 2007-08, 2008-09

1st-team All-SoCon 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09

John Gerdy, Davidson

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1978-79

1st-team All-SoCon 1976-77, 1977-78, 1978-79

Fred Hetzel, Davidson

SoCon Hall of Fame 2010

All-American 1963-64, 1964-65

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1964-65

SoCon Player of the Year 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65

1st-team All-SoCon 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65

Mike Maloy, Davidson

All-American 1968-69, 1969-70

SoCon Player of the Year 1968-69, 1969-70

1st-team All-SoCon 1967-68, 1968-69, 1969-70

Derek Rucker, Davidson

1st-team All-SoCon 1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88

Dick Snyder, Davidson

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1965-66

Brendan Winters, Davidson

1st-team All-SoCon 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06

Dick Groat, Duke

National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame 2007

SoCon Hall of Fame 2009

Helms Foundation National POTY 1950-51

All-American 1950-51, 1951-52

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1950-51, 1951-52

Keith Jennings, ETSU

SoCon Hall of Fame 2016

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1990-91

SoCon Player of the Year 1989-90, 1990-91

Calvin Talford, ETSU

1st-team All-SoCon 1989-90, 1990-91, 1991-92

Zakee Wadood, ETSU

1st-team All-SoCon 2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04

Stephen Croone, Furman

1st-team All-SoCon 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16

Bruce Evans, Furman

1st-team All-SoCon 1989-90, 1990-91, 1991-92

Darrell Floyd, Furman

All-American 1954-55, 1955-56

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1954-55, 1955-56

SoCon Player of the Year 1954-55, 1955-56

Fessor Leonard, Furman

1st-team All-SoCon 1972-73, 1973-74, 1974-75

Clyde Mayes, Furman

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1974-75

SoCon Player of the Year 1973-74, 1974-75

1st-team All-SoCon 1972-73, 1973-74, 1974-75

Jonathan Moore, Furman

SoCon Player of the Year 1978-79, 1979-80

1st-team All-SoCon 1976-77, 1977-78, 1978-79, 1979-80

Frank Selvy, Furman

SoCon Hall of Fame 2009

United Press National Player of the Year 1953-54

All-American 1952-53, 1953-54

SoCon Male Athlete of the Year 1952-53

SoCon Player of the Year 1952-53, 1953-54

1st-team All-SoCon 1951-52, 1952-53, 1953-54

Jerry Smith, Furman

1st-team All-SoCon 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63

Chuck Vincent, Furman

1st-team All-SoCon 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98

Joe Holup, George Washington

1st-team All-SoCon 1952-53, 1953-54, 1954-55, 1955-56

Skip Henderson, Marshall

1st-team All-SoCon 1984-85, 1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88

John Taft, Marshall

SoCon Player of the Year 1988-89, 1989-90

1st-team All-SoCon 1988-89

Notes:

- Student-athletes must have competed in the SoCon for at least two seasons.

- List of awards is not exhaustive – just those that satisfy the above criteria are listed.

- Awards are through the completion of the 2020-21 academic year.

