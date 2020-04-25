LIVINGSTON, ALABAMA – A former Corbin Redhound will be making his debut with the University of West Alabama Tigers this fall.
Chase Sanders, who graduated from Corbin in 2019, was a part of the 2018 13th Region championship Redhound team, as well as the 2017 13th Region runners-up team. In his senior season with the Redhounds, Sanders led the team in scoring as he averaged 22.4 points per game.
Sanders originally signed with Action Sports Institute last year which was later closed. He played for ASI Academy until its closure when Sanders had to make a decision on where he would go from there.
“A lot of people don’t know but I was in Northern Kentucky at Action Sports Institute for the first four months for prep school and the school ended up closing down,” Sanders said. “It was around Christmastime and I didn’t know what I really wanted to do or anything. We’d invested all this money in it and I just really didn’t want to play anymore.”
Sanders was offered an opportunity to continue his basketball career at Shooting 4 Greatness Academy, a nonprofit athletic program in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I was there for two days and I called home and I was like ‘I just want to come home, I can’t do this anymore,’” Sanders said. “The coach down there called me and he talked me into staying and I’m really glad I did. It helped me to grow so much as a player and as a person. Prep school was tough — it was waking up at 5:30 or 6:30 every morning, working out until 10:30 or 11:30 every day. It definitely took my game to another level and I’m really happy that I went to prep school.”
Sanders said being a part of the Shooting 4 Greatness team allowed him an opportunity to better himself and become a better all-around player, as he became more than just the shooter he was known for as a Redhound.
“I expanded on that role,” Sanders said. “I was making shots but my role just kept expanding throughout and he (Coach Kyle Solomon) gave me the green light to do whatever I wanted to to get my name out there and that helped me show the coaches that I’m more than just a shooter and I can attack the rim and play defense too.”
Sanders averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game at Shooting 4 Greatness Academy.
And when the chance for Sanders to continue playing the sport he loves at the University of West Alabama came, he couldn’t pass it up.
“Coach (Allen) Sharpe is actually from Knox Central and it was kind of funny — he played against my high school coach (Tony Pietrowski) and my cousin Derrick Bennett, so it’s funny how it all came together in that aspect,” he said. “Coach (Nick) Woodruff called me a few weeks ago and he was like ‘we’ve got some film on you and we really want to see more’ but I couldn’t come visit. He said ‘we’re not recruiting you to come sit on the bench, we want you to play and we need a shooter.’”
Sanders said he fell in love with the team and family-like atmosphere at West Alabama.
“Coach Sharpe has won everywhere he’s went and the culture that he has down there, you know, that family-type culture that a lot of people want to have but never really get it,” he said. “I think Coach Sharpe and Coach Woodruff have really figured it out at West Alabama and it’s something that I want to be a part of.”
Sanders plans to make the most of his opportunity to attend West Alabama as he plans to major in exercise science while playing for the Tigers, where he has big goals for himself and his team.
“I would love to be named Freshman of the Year in the GSC Conference — that’s definitely one of the goals,” Sanders said. “The main goal is to win a national championship and that’s anywhere I’m going to go, I want to win a national championship and I want to leave an impact on the program as a whole.”
Sanders said he wanted to thank his family and friends for supporting him in all his decisions, as well as all his teammates who have pushed him along the way, the coaching staff with West Alabama for giving him an opportunity to play for the Tigers and the community of Corbin.
“I’m excited to get down there and I’m super excited to be a Tiger and see what God has in store for me,” Sanders said.
