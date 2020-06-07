LEXINGTON — Parker Herron’s “never give up” attitude is exactly what has helped get her to where she is today — a University of Kentucky swimmer and a 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier.
Herron, a former Corbin High School swimmer and KCEOC Aquatic Club swimmer, now swims alongside some of the top swimmers in the nation, but she admitted it wasn’t easy getting there.
“I bothered Coach Lars (Jorgensen) forever to let me walk onto this team and finally he gave in,” she said. “No one thought I was going to make it and he even told me that, he said ‘I think you’re only going to last three weeks.’ But if you put your mind to it and you stick to it, you can accomplish a lot of things.”
Herron said that going from high school and club swimming to swimming at the college level has been a whole new experience for her.
“Swimming in college is at a completely different level than anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she said. “We train over 20 hours a week and we’re always together and we have such a strong group because we’re always together. We go through a lot together because we go through those really hard practices and sacrifice a lot to be there and I think that’s something that isn’t really available at the high school or club level and that’s what makes it really special.”
Herron, an incoming junior, has accomplished a lot in just her first two years on the UK swim team but for her, the thing she is the most proud of is qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
“My freshman year, I came in and I was very much the underdog,” she said. “I didn’t have that big of a background in training as opposed to my other teammates, so I spent a lot of freshman year just trying to catch up and then this year, I had caught up and was holding my own with the team and it was time for me to finally make my own and solidify my place on the team.
“I was able to qualify for the Olympic Trials, which is something I don’t think anybody thought was something I was going to be able to do when I was a freshman and getting lapped every other day. That was a really special moment for me and my team.”
Herron was supposed to be competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials later this month but it has been since pushed back one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Olympic Trials, originally scheduled for June 21-28, will take place June 13-20, 2021.
Herron was also nominated for a CATSPY award earlier this year. She was nominated for the Scratch award which is awarded to someone who is not on scholarship but has contributed a lot to their team.
“It was really, really special for me to be nominated because as someone who is not on scholarship, you can sometimes feel like you’re not as good as other people on the team just because you’re not getting that support,” Herron said. “Being nominated for that award just really solidified for me that I have some sort of importance on this team and that I do contribute to the university. It was really special and I felt really honored because there are a lot of really amazing people nominated with me as well and it was really eye opening for me to realize that I do belong here.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Herron hasn’t been able to practice with her team since mid-March but she and her teammates have been communicating daily to encourage one another to keep working to stay in shape to prepare for the upcoming season.
“Our last practice was on March 13th and the majority of our team hasn’t been able to have access to a pool since this past week,” Herron said. “We’ve been trying to find alternate ways to exercise and that may be easy for teams that aren’t in the water but in the water training is completely different. You can exercise all day and it still wouldn’t get you any semblance when you get back in the water because you really need that feel of the water. I would say that swimming and diving has really been impacted the most because really without access to the water, there’s not a lot you can do to stay in shape.”
With new state guidelines and regulations, the upcoming season will likely look completely different from years past as some meets have already been canceled due to travel limitations. The coaching staff has been looking at the possibility of doing virtual meets where each team will swim in their own pools and compare swim times, something that Herron said will make the upcoming season difficult but that isn’t stopping her from setting some big goals for herself and her team.
“After I got my Olympic Trials cut, I really realized that I am able to make an impact on this team so my goal for this upcoming year at conference and stuff is to score as many points as I can for my team to contribute and then hopefully, we’ve been working on it the past two years, we really want to win an SEC Championship and I think that’s something that with the team that we have, the training and Lars we really have the opportunity to win,” she said.
