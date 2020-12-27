WILLIAMSBURG — Folks didn’t know what to expect out of Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets heading into the 2020 season.
Graduating 22 seniors combined with a pandemic pushing the season back and an 0-2 start could have been a recipe for disaster. But the Yellow Jackets weathered the storm and managed to put together one heck of a memorable season.
The young and inexperienced players got better as the season progressed and Williamsburg recovered winning its remaining five games during regular season play.
The Yellow Jackets capped off another impressive season by finishing with a 6-3 mark while winning its fifth straight district title, third overall regional crown and extending its win streak against district opponents to 20 games in a row.
“This was a very challenging season for everyone involved,” Herron said. “These boys did a remarkable job focusing in the classroom and on the field. These young men were really pressed this year. They had a lot of pressure on them most of the year. It was very difficult staying healthy, eligible, and focused on football in 2020. These challenging times will help them in their life after football.
“We have very high expectations at Williamsburg on and off the field,” he added. “These young men meet most challenges this season with hard work and never give up attitude that lead to success this season.”
Even though his team started the season with two losses to both Somerset and Lexington Christian, Herron admitted his team's opening drive against the Briar Jumpers demonstrated to his players they could be successful as a team.
“The team really bonded together during the week that Harlan canceled due to Kentucky’s COVID-19 red county status policy,” he said. “We took on a ‘us versus everyone’ attitude and started to practice and play like a team that cares for one another.”
Despite his team’s season-ending loss to Kentucky Country Day in the Class A State Semifinals, Herron believes his team has the talent to be successful again in 2021.
“Our saying at Williamsburg is ‘Tradition Never Graduates.’ We lose some really great young men that will be hard to replace but we believe, the next man up will give us a chance to be competitive next season,” he said. “The 2020 Williamsburg football team would like to thank everyone for their support this season. The team is very proud of the love and support that our fans have for our program.”
