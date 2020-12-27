CORBIN — Corbin's season ended earlier than the Redhounds would have liked, but coach Tom Greer's team turned in another impressive season despite falling to Johnson Central in the Class 4A, Region 4 title game.
The Redhounds finished with an 8-2 record while recording big wins throughout the season which included picking up another district title after posting a perfect 5-0 mark against district opponents.
“We had a great season with players and coaches working extremely hard every day,” he said. “I am super proud of all 80 players and 15 coaches. I have the best coaching staff in the state and they are all workaholics and are passionate about the game as I am. We all love being with the players and developing relationships that are intact on and off the field.
“The freshman team went undefeated and our JV team finished 9-1,” he added. “The Corbin Middle School eighth-grade team was undefeated and State Champions with the seventh-grade team being just as dominant. The varsity team finished 8-2 with two additional games being canceled. It was a very successful year for all the Corbin Redhound Football programs.”
Greer said he was also pleased with the way his players were ready to improve and work once the season began.
“A coach can only hope that his players come to work every day to compete in a manner that highlights each player and the team collectively demonstrating tremendous work ethic,” he said. “This group of young men did a great job at being focused and holding themselves to a standard of excellence with the game but also in character and sportsmanship.
“This senior class did a great job in leading the team and holding themselves and everyone else accountable,” he added. “When I hear our fans and even strangers comment on the heart and character of my players in addition to their skill, I know I’ve done my small part.”
Corbin started the season with a loss to Beechwood but quickly turned things around and won eight straight games before their loss to Johnson Central.
“The turning point in the season was June 15 when the KHSAA allowed us to start working out and practicing,” Greer admitted. “We made our mind up then that there were no guarantees and we would focus on every day that we had the opportunity to practice or play. We never looked ahead and took it one day at a time. Ultimately we went from fearing we would never take the field to get to play 10 games. What a blessing.
“I would like to give a special thanks to a group who don’t get much recognition but play a huge role in each football season,” he added. “Our coaches wives are such a support system in what we do. They support us with attendance, encouraging words, and continually listening. But also, they handle extra responsibilities so that we can give lots of hours to our team and preparing for what we do. My wife is my anchor and I appreciate each coach’s wife.”
Greer stated he also wanted to give thanks to the parents, fans, administration, board members, boosters, cheerleaders, band, and all other stakeholders for supporting the student-athletes in the district.
“Recognizing the important role athletics can play in the lives of students is crucial,” he said. “I’m looking forward to next season and Merry Christmas to All.”
