CORBIN — It hasn't been a typical summer for the state's high school volleyball teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have adapted as much as possible to prepare for the upcoming season.
Vanessa Wiseman’s Corbin Lady Redhound volleyball team is gearing up to defend its 13th Region crown while coming off an impressive 26-9 campaign that saw them turn in an Elite Eight finish at the State Tournament.
“Not having contact has been hard especially when it comes to using a ball,” Wiseman said. “There is only so much two girls can work on with one ball. But we are thankful that we can be in the gym and be around each other.
“When we enter the gym we do not mention the unknown,” she added. “We practice just as if we knew we would be playing this season of course following all of the new guidelines. We only talk positive.”
Despite the unknown of when the high school volleyball season will start, Wiseman said she felt good after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s last meeting.
“After the announcement, it gave us a sense of hope and excitement about the season,” she said. “As long as we can step on the court this season we will be happy.
“After everything that has transpired, my girls aren’t taking anything for granted,” Wiseman added. “Since day one, even while wearing a mask and not being able to touch a ball, they have worked so hard. They come in every day focused and ready to better the team in any way possible. With everything going on, they make me proud and it’s an honor to be their coach. They have the biggest hearts and love for the game and that shows every time they walk through the gym doors with masks and getting their temperatures checked.”
