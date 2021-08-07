WILLIAMSBURG — After posting a 4-5 mark last fall, Kelly Sawyers is hoping to see a much-improved Whitley County Lady Colonel soccer team take the field this season.
The Lady Colonels’ longest win streak last season was two games, but things look to be better this fall with five starters returning.
“We have five solid core returning starters that have the ability to adapt to any position that is needed,” Sawyers said. “Together they can control the speed of the game and dominate the field.”
Meghan Steely returns at center-mid for Whitley County while Katie Aslinger (forward), Chelsey Logan (mid/fullback), Destiny Shupe (fullback), and Lillian Nelson (keeper) also return.
“The team has been putting in solid work during preseason by attending the University of the Cumberlands clinic and played in the Berea Soccerama games at the end of July,” Sawyers said. “We have a solid group of younger players that we expect to produce and fill the shoes of the players we lost last season. This group of freshmen lead our middle school team to bring home the title of district runner up last season.”
Leadership and speed look to be team strengths this season, according to Sawyers, but she also has some concerns.
“With the loss of nine seniors last year, we have a lot of young players that will have to adjust to playing at the high school level,” she said.
Whitley County’s schedule will have the Lady Colonels prepared first district battles, and postseason play, according to Sawyers.
“We have a solid schedule with 18 games matched with competitive teams that will get us physically and mentally prepared for tournament play,” she said. “We have a great opportunity this year to compete for the district and regional title. But before that we plan to focus on regular season games taking each game one at a time, learning from our mistakes, capitalizing on our opponents mistakes, and improving our game.”
