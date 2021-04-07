A strong start and a strong finish led the Corbin Redhounds to a victory on Tuesday night, taking a 10-3 win over the Pulaski County Maroons.
After the Maroons scored one run to open the game, Corbin put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-1 lead early on. Pulaski County was able to hang close to the Redhounds until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Corbin scored five more runs to take the 10-3 win.
Coach Cody Philpot said he was happy with his team’s play, particularly the performance he got from his pitchers.
“I was happy with how we played today. Jeremiah and Mikey threw well,” said Philpot. “We were able to put a few innings together offensively and put them away.”
Jeremiah Gilbert started on the mound for the Redhounds. He picked up the win during his four innings pitched, scattering just three hits, allowing one run, and giving up three hits. Mikey Neal came on in relief in the fifth inning and finished the game. Neal allowed three hits, allowed two runs, and struck out four batters.
Corbin was led at the plate by Cameron Combs. Combs had a double and two singles to lead the R
Redhounds. Senior Peyton Addison had two hits and scored three runs in the win. Jacob Gardener and Jacob Baker each had two hits, as well. Evan Poore finished the night with one hit.
Gardener and Baker each drove in two runs. Combs, Poore, Addison, and Hunter Upchurch all had one run batted in.
With the win, Corbin is now 4-1 on the year. THey will return to action on Wednesday, taking on Southwestern Pulaski.
