Five players score in double figures to lead Lady Wildcats past Model

RICHMOND — Five players scored in double figures for Lynn Camp to help pave the way to a 76-69 win over Model on Friday.
The Lady Wildcats were able to snap a two-game losing skid while improving to 8-9. They were able to take a 16-12 lead into the second quarter before building a 40-29 advantage at halftime.
Lynn Camp managed to hold on and pull off a seven-point victory in the second half.
“We played well tonight,” Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix said. “We had five girls in double digits in scoring and Mabe was one assist away from a double-double. I think we grew up a little tonight. The close game that we lost to Harlan was good for us. We did a great job moving the ball and we’re starting to understand the difference between a good and bad shot.”
Abby Mabe led Lynn Camp with 21 points, Allisa Crumpler scored 15 points, Jorja Carnes finished with 14 points, Lindsey Cox added 11 points while Natalie Fanella finished with 10 points.
“Abby Mabe, Jorja Carnes, and Lindsey Cox are doing a great job taking care of the ball and playing good defense up top,” Hendrix said. “When Alissa Crumpler and Natalie Fanella stay out of foul trouble, they are hard to stop down low. We’re also getting valuable minutes off the bench from Alyssa Mounce, Bella Blevins, and Braylen Smith. I’m proud of the way they’ve starting play and excited about our future.”
