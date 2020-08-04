Fischer's 76 leads Corbin during team's first golf match

SOMERSET — Corbin’s first golf match of the season didn’t go as planned with the Redhounds shooting a 399.
Bowling Green won the tournament with a 313 while South Warren (316), Greenwood (317), Clay County (321), and Somerset (335) rounded out the top five.
“We didn’t play very well today as a team,” Corbin coach Ronnie Smith said. “Eli Fischer had a typical Eli Fischer day but the rest of our team played very nervous.
“The first tournament of the year is always tough,” he added. “We got off to a very slow start and improved as the day went by. We will be all right we just need more experience and that will lead to more confidence. We will be back in action today playing in the Rockcastle County Tournament at Burnside and Saturday in the battle of the bridge in Danville.”
Eli Fischer led the way for Corbin by shooting a 76, which placed him sixth overall. Nic Osborne finished with a 100 while Dylan Prewitt (111), Jimbo Ledford (112), Lee Vance (114), Zach Troglen (120), and Bradyn Parmon (127) followed.
