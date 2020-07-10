LONDON -- First-year coach Jeremy Howard said he is glad to be able to work with his South Laurel Lady Cardinals soccer team after seeing some of the COVID-19 guidelines lifted during the past few weeks.
"Getting back to work has been huge for our team," he said. "I believe a lot of our student-athletes have been chomping at the bit ready to get back to work. We've been able to work on a variety of fundamental aspects of training, but we have mainly been focusing on conditioning."
Howard said he felt as if his team's work ethic has been "great" since they began training.
"I attribute some of that to the simple fact that our student-athletes have been away from the sport for so long that they were ready to get back to work," he said. "I think the layoff due to COVID-19 has hindered our ability to train the way we normally would be training at this point in the year, but our student-athletes have done a great job in buying into our modified training sessions and as long as they continue to do so we should be in good shape when the season starts."
Howard also confirmed he has been working on different contingency plans in case the guidelines were changed at any time.
"That way we are ready for whatever decisions are made moving forward," he said. "We are getting limited touches on the ball right now, so we hope that moving forward we can increase that and get into more functional, developmental, and game simulation training."
Howard said the turnout of student-athletes training currently is close to the amount of the same numbers from last year.
"It has been a difficult adjustment for all of us, but we are all working through it together," he said. "It helps when you have a great group of student-athletes and I am truly blessed with just that. Not only that but also a great group of young ladies that are stepping up as leaders."
