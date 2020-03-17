CORBIN — Corbin Speedway track promoter Joey Pittman said everything remains in place for the first races to be held at the track since the summer of 2017 on Saturday, May 2, but he’s also keeping an eye on the coronavirus pandemic as well.
The past month’s rain events have pushed back the speedway’s test and tune event for race car drivers that were scheduled for Saturday, April 4. It will now be held on Saturday, April 25, according to Pittman.
“This will be an open practice for anyone,” Pittman said. “The constant rain we’ve had has pushed us back until April 25. We are planning to start at 10:30 a.m. which will give everyone plenty of time to work on cars and things like that.”
Pittman said he’s had numerous meetings with sponsors while getting Corbin Speedway ready for the first races on May 2. He also acknowledged the races could get pushed back because of the spread of the coronavirus.
”It could, but hopefully it won’t,” he said. “You never know and I guess we will have to wait and see once the date gets closer. We will stay in touch and talk to the folks with the county and state. We might not have a say so, it could be mandated.”
Pittman said a lot of hard work has been put in to make sure Corbin Speedway is ready once the racing season begins.
“We’ve had lots of help from volunteers,” he said. “We all have jobs and work during the week and we’ve had people helping to take the grandstands apart to get ready for everything. The weather has slowed us down a bit but we are getting things done.
“Folks are excited,” Pittman added. “I know I wished we were already going. I can’t wait for it to get here. We’ve seen folks buying cars, and building cars. It’s really surprised with me with the support we have had.”
Pittman says be plans the Corbin Speedway to host races to the end of October.
“We could continue to race as long as it stays warm and people are coming to watch the racing. I’m ready to get it started.”
